Settings
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION (PGR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 04:07:10 pm
69.325 USD   +4.66%
03:47pPROGRESSIVE : Profit Up Substantially -- Update
DJ
03:11pPROGRESSIVE : Profit Up Substantially
DJ
03:08pPROGRESSIVE : Reports September 2018 Results
PU
Progressive : Profit Up Substantially -- Update

10/16/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Profit rose substantially at Progressive Corp. (PGR) as net premiums written and net premiums earned both climbed by at least 20%.

Progressive reported earnings of $928.4 million, or $1.57 a share, more than triple the $224 million, or 38 cents a share, the company reported earning from the comparable quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $1.18.

Net premiums written rose 20% to $8.6 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $8.41 billion.

Net premiums earned rose 21% to $7.93 billion.

Progressive said it expects about $60 million in losses from its vehicle businesses due to Hurricane Michael, with property business losses from the October storm not expected to exceed $60 million.

Progressive said more than half of the $45 million in catastrophe losses it had in September were because of Hurricane Florence. For September, about $26 million of those losses were for the company's vehicle businesses and about $19 million were for its property business, Pogressive said.

Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trading. They've risen 18% in 2018.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 312 M
EBIT 2018 3 141 M
Net income 2018 2 719 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 38 947 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Progressive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 71,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Patricia Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Charles Arthur Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION17.61%38 947
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-42.51%24 817
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-8.74%19 234
ADMIRAL GROUP-2.22%7 417
TRYG A/S-2.32%7 103
PORTO SEGURO SA58.95%4 750
