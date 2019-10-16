Progressive Reports September 2019 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2019 and the third quarter of 2019:
September
Quarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Net premiums written
$
3,024.3
$
2,726.9
11
%
$
9,621.2
$
8,604.0
12
%
Net premiums earned
$
2,800.9
$
2,476.1
13
%
$
9,012.2
$
7,930.5
14
%
Net income attributable to Progressive
$
280.9
$
250.0
12
%
$
841.7
$
928.4
(9
)%
Per share available to common shareholders
$
0.47
$
0.42
12
%
$
1.42
$
1.57
(9
)%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
$
50.1
$
(1.3
)
NM
$
65.4
$
182.1
(64
)%
Combined ratio
92.3
90.1
2.2 pts
91.9
90.3
1.6 pts
Average diluted equivalent common shares
587.0
586.6
0
%
587.1
586.6
0
%
NM = Not Meaningful
(thousands; unaudited)
September
September
2019
2018
Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto
6,903.8
6,249.3
10
%
Direct – auto
7,716.0
6,875.8
12
%
Total personal auto
14,619.8
13,125.1
11
%
Total special lines
4,567.6
4,418.9
3
%
Total Personal Lines
19,187.4
17,544.0
9
%
Total Commercial Lines
748.7
691.9
8
%
Property business
2,144.3
1,867.0
15
%
Companywide Total
22,080.4
20,102.9
10
%
