Progressive Reports September 2019 Results

0
10/16/2019 | 08:36am EDT

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2019 and the third quarter of 2019:  

 SeptemberQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2019 2018 Change2019 2018 Change
          
Net premiums written$3,024.3  $2,726.9  11%$9,621.2  $8,604.0  12%
Net premiums earned$2,800.9  $2,476.1  13%$9,012.2  $7,930.5  14%
Net income attributable to Progressive$280.9  $250.0  12%$841.7  $928.4  (9)%
  Per share available to common shareholders$0.47  $0.42  12%$1.42  $1.57  (9)%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$50.1  $(1.3) NM $65.4  $182.1  (64)%
Combined ratio 92.3   90.1  2.2 pts  91.9   90.3  1.6 pts 
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.0   586.6  0% 587.1   586.6  0%
NM = Not Meaningful
 


(thousands; unaudited)September September  
 2019 2018 Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto6,903.8 6,249.3 10%
Direct – auto7,716.0 6,875.8 12%
Total personal auto14,619.8 13,125.1 11%
Total special lines4,567.6 4,418.9 3%
Total Personal Lines19,187.4 17,544.0 9%
Total Commercial Lines748.7 691.9 8%
Property business2,144.3 1,867.0 15%
Companywide Total22,080.4 20,102.9 10%
      

 

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI).

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact: 
Julia Hornack 
(440) 395-2164 

The Progressive Corporation 
6300 Wilson Mills Road 
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive September 2019 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72405442-8c88-4759-a9a6-0e6bd85eed17

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
