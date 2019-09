By Michael Dabaie

Progressive Corp. (PGR) shares were down 6.2% to $72.19 in heavier-than-average volume Friday afternoon.

The insurance company reported August net income of $175.9 million, down from $274.7 million in the year-ago month. Earnings per share for the period came to 30 cents, down from 46 cents a year earlier.

Net premiums earned for August were $2.8 billion, up from $2.5 billion in August 2018.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com