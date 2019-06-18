GlobalData : 36% of global consumers would buy fewer chocolate if a sugar tax was introduced

With countries such as the UK considering a new taxation on sugar confectionery in 2020 if manufacturers fail to decrease their sugar content by 30%, chocolate and confectionery brands are compiling new tactics and strategies in order to stay in front of their competitors, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Whilst Cadbury replaced sugar with fibre and protein, Nestle's Milky Bar Wowsomes instead used a new type of light-density sweetener that keeps the same amount of sweetness but with less sugar.

Ramsey Baghdadi, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData comments: 'In a bid to appeal to health enthusiasts, chocolate and confectionery brands have now begun to target gym-goers with protein-rich products or increasing fibre content whilst also ensuring they stay ahead of the competition if a sugar tax is ever introduced.'

GlobalData's consumer survey research from 2018 Q3 reveals that 36% of global consumers would either buy fewer chocolate, confectionery and dessert products or none at all (11%) if a tax for this sector was introduced in their country.

Due to soft drinks manufacturers lowering the sugar content of their products after the soft drinks industry levy was introduced in the UK, Mexico, France and Norway, chocolate and confectionery brands are preparing for a sugar tax by reviewing their ingredients. However, it is alleged that a tax for chocolate and confectionery will have minimal impact on consumer behaviour, since the soft drinks levy has had a limited effect on consumer lifestyles since it was introduced.