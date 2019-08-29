Log in
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
GlobalData : Alopecia areata market set to be worth $1.7bn by 2028 driven by the launch of JAK inhibitors

08/29/2019
29 Aug 2019
Alopecia areata market set to be worth $1.7bn by 2028 driven by the launch of JAK inhibitors Posted in Healthcare, Press Release

The alopecia areata (AA) market is expected to grow from $655.4m in 2018 to $1.7bn by 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM*) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report, 'Alopecia Areata: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028', found that the main driver of growth will be the launch of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which could make up more than 80% of the US AA pharmaceutical treatment sales by 2028 even though they are 35 times more expensive than alternative therapy types.

Patrick Aiyes, immunology analyst at GlobalData, commented: 'The late-stage pipeline for AA is dominated by two large companies, Pfizer and Eli Lilly, both of which have JAK inhibitors that are also being studied in other indications. JAK inhibitors are slowly changing the way healthcare providers think about treating AA, and many case studies have displayed that this class of drugs could be efficacious in treating AA patients.'

However, in order to maintain efficacy and not compromise patients' safety, JAK inhibitors have to be dosed correctly. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have suggested that the right dosing of JAK inhibitors will be critical when it comes to the treatment of AA.

Aiyes adds: 'JAK inhibitors have unrivalled efficacy compared to other medications in the treatment paradigm for AA. GlobalData forecasts that the first approved JAK inhibitor therapy for AA will likely be available in 2022.'

Increasing prevalence, treatment rates and the lack of approved therapies will also drive market growth. However, although the launch of JAK inhibitors is a big driving force for the AA market, there is still a high unmet need for more efficacious pharmacological treatments.

Aiyes concludes: 'The most recognizable and yet difficult achievement is the need for a cure. Although efficacious in helping patients regrow hair, current pipeline therapies still require patients to use the therapy for a long period of time. Once the therapy is stopped, patients could relapse and hair regrowth could terminate. Additionally, asking a patient to take a pill for long periods of time could cause an issue with compliance.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:15:05 UTC
