PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
GlobalData : AstraZeneca and Merck & Co looking to cash in on Lynparza as the new standard of care in ovarian cancer, says GlobalData

08/22/2019 | 04:28am EDT
22 Aug 2019
AstraZeneca and Merck & Co looking to cash in on Lynparza as the new standard of care in ovarian cancer, says GlobalData Posted in Healthcare

The highly-anticipated combination of Avastin and Lynparza will become a new standard of care (SOC) in a subgroup of ovarian cancer patients who respond to chemotherapy and will considerably enhance survival outcomes, says Globaldata, a leading data and analytics company.

The Phase III trial for AstraZeneca and Merck & Co's Lynparza (olaparib) has met its primary endpoint in first-line treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

Ufuk Ezer, Oncology and Hematology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The outcome of the PAOLA-1 trial supports the benefit of adding Lynparza to the SOC maintenance therapy with Avastin (bevacizumab), which will entail a new standard first-line maintenance treatment for patients with ovarian cancer who show a response to chemotherapy.'

Lynparza, the first-to-market and leader in its class, is a poly adenosine diphosphate(ADP) ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor that was introduced to treat ovarian cancer in 2014, initially in the recurrent disease treatment setting. However, the drug eventually moved up to front-line treatment in late 2018, following the successful results from the earlier SOLO-1 trial.

Ezer continues: 'In this [SOLO-1] trial, Lynparza, as a single agent maintenance therapy, demonstrated progression-free survival benefit in newly-diagnosed and advanced ovarian cancer patients, who were confirmed with deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations and were responsive to first-line of chemotherapy.'

The significance of the PAOLA-1 trial is immense, mainly because even patients without deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations might be eligible for Lynparza either as monotherapy or in combination with Avastin, which means a significantly broader patient population will have access to this drug.

The Lynparza and Avastin combination maintenance therapy will resemble a second leap of improvement in the front-line treatment of ovarian cancer, since the 2011 approval of Avastin in the first line as a combination with paclitaxel-carboplatin. There are other therapies, such as follow-on PARP inhibitors Zejula and veliparib (currently in pipeline) eyeing approvals in the front-line setting.

Ezer adds: 'Despite the good news, 25% to 50% of patients with advanced ovarian cancer will not be eligible for Lynparza. Furthermore, the added toxicity and cost of using Lynparza with the SOC, as well as the subgroup analysis from the PAOLA-1 trial and physician experience in patients without deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations, will critically determine the utilization and uptake of the drug in the long run. Nonetheless, with this development, Lynparza appears to have strengthened its position against other PARP inhibitors targeting the front-line treatment setting for ovarian cancer.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:27:03 UTC
