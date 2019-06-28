Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Bid to snap up top talent in autonomous driving software continues with Apple's Drive.ai deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:21am EDT
28 Jun 2019
Bid to snap up top talent in autonomous driving software continues with Apple's Drive.ai deal Posted in Press Release, Technology

Apple's decision to acquire Silicon Valley start-up Drive.ai this week is a reminder of the market shock facing carmakers if they fail to react to the disruptive threat posed by autonomous vehicles.

Although how much Apple is paying for Drive.ai is undisclosed, what is clear is the extent to which Apple will benefit talent-wise from the deal. The deal is the latest example of a so-called 'acqui-hire', in which larger technology companies buy small start-ups to gain key talent.

GlobalData's Thematic Research Team has identified autonomous vehicles as one of more than 50 key tech themes impacting a range of sectors, including automobiles, over the next two years.

Autonomous vehicles is one of the most seismic of disruptive themes. Alphabet (Google) and Apple are two of a queue of technology giants competing for leadership in the theme. Others include car industry stalwarts such as Bosch and General Motors (through its Cruise operation) and upstart electric vehicle newcomer Tesla.

Google's Waymo is an autonomous vehicle technology development company which began life as the Self-Driving Car Project in 2009. Apple has been quietly running a secret operation called 'Project Titan' which is said to have more than 1,000 people working on the project.

Graphics chip specialist, Nvidia, chipmakers Intel, Infineon and NXP, and sensor companies Sensata, Rohm and TDK are some of the technology companies identified by GlobalData as leaders in the autonomous vehicles theme. Other key players are map specialist Navinfo, autoparts company Continental, and 'transport as a service' company Uber.

Cyrus Mewawalla, Head of Thematic Research commented, 'The global automotive sector faces four concurrent threats: the connected car, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and transport as a service, which the established players are scrambling to turn into an opportunity. However, developments are well outside of their traditional comfort zone and provides for industry outsiders, like Apple, the ideal opportunity to suck the lion's share of future profits from a $3.5 trillion industry as evidenced by the Drive.ai deal.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 12:20:48 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
08:21aGLOBALDATA : Bid to snap up top talent in autonomous driving software continues ..
PU
08:21aGLOBALDATA : Fonterra Future Dairy launches Dreamery brand to strengthen its foo..
PU
08:21aGLOBALDATA : Governments must showcase potential of HPV vaccines in cervical can..
PU
06:41aGLOBALDATA : presents growth snapshot of top 25 publicly-traded global banks by ..
PU
06:41aGLOBALDATA : Czech Republic embracing contactless payment technology supported b..
PU
06/27GLOBALDATA RETAIL CUSTOMER SATISFACT : John Lewis & Partners pick up four of 11 ..
PU
06/27GLOBALDATA : Bristol-Myers Squibb's plans to divest Celgene's Otezla after $74Bn..
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : Rise of online pureplays pivotal to Bathstore's collapse
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : Bombardier's sale of commercial aircraft division to Mitsubishi Hea..
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : Number of luxury hotels in the US to reach 1,123 by 2022
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 152,00
P/E ratio 2020 62,81
EV / Sales 2019 5,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 136
S&P GLOBAL INC33.57%55 858
RELX18.53%47 124
THOMSON REUTERS CORP27.64%32 136
WOLTERS KLUWER23.23%19 591
EQUIFAX INC.40.77%16 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About