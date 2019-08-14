Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : CBS-Viacom merger shows predictive power of GlobalData's thematic research ecosystem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:22pm EDT
14 Aug 2019
CBS-Viacom merger shows predictive power of GlobalData's thematic research ecosystem Posted in Press Release, Technology

The news that US media groups CBS and Viacom are to merge in an $11.7bn deal is the latest example of the predictive power of GlobalData's thematic research ecosystem in identifying future merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.

Three predictions made in GlobalData's recent thematic report: 'M&A in tech, media and telecoms (TMT)' published on 24 June 2019, have all come true.

As well as the CBS-Viacom merger, which is driven by the Internet TV theme, GlobalData's Thematic Team also predicted Just Eat's acquisition of Takeaway.com - driven by the rise of online food delivery - and Cisco's purchase of Acacia Communications, where the relevant themes were software defined networks and silicon photonics.

The 'M&A in tech, media and telecoms' report is unique in that it uses GlobalData's thematic expertise to predict the next big M&A deal in the TMT sector. It also looks at 300 M&A deals in the TMT sector over the last 5 years and identifies the thematic rationale for all those deals.

The report predicted that traditional TV broadcasters and content creators will consolidate to give them greater negotiating power against the tech giants. Both CBS and Viacom were highlighted in the report as being likely targets for M&A activity.

CBS and Viacom recently gained a Thematic score of 5 out of 5 for the M&A theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the Music, Film and TV sector, indicating that both companies were likely suitors or targets for M&A deals.

Other companies gaining 5 out of 5 scores for the M&A theme in the Music, Film and TV sector, thus indicating they are at risk of being taken over, include Spotify, Lions Gate Entertainment, ITV, Tegna, AMC Networks, Atresmedia, ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset.

In addition to the Music, Film and TV sector, other TMT sectors covered in the M&A in TMT report include:

• Semiconductors
• Servers, storage & networking equipment
• Consumer electronics
• Component makers
• Industrial automation
• Application software
• Security software
• Video games software
• Cloud services
• IT services
• Ecommerce
• Social media
• Advertising
• Publishing
• Telecom operators
• Cable & satellite operators

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
12:22pGLOBALDATA : CBS-Viacom merger shows predictive power of GlobalData's thematic r..
PU
06:27aGLOBALDATA : Surge in demand of premium products paving way for FMCG brands to e..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's se..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Manipulated Zolgensma data may add to further woes for Novartis
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtec..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Microsoft and CyberArk are the leading companies in GlobalData's id..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Intel and Nippon Ceramic are among the leading component makers in ..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Ireland's renewable energy expansion attracting massive investments..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Generation Hashtag is reshaping the world, says GlobalData
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Amazon and Google are among the leading companies in GlobalData's A..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 210
S&P GLOBAL INC52.04%63 637
RELX19.89%45 295
THOMSON REUTERS CORP34.25%33 680
WOLTERS KLUWER26.71%19 772
EQUIFAX INC.50.18%17 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group