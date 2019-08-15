Log in
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Diagnosed alopecia areata cases highest in young adult population across the seven major markets to 2028

08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
15 Aug 2019
Diagnosed alopecia areata cases highest in young adult population across the seven major markets to 2028 Posted in Healthcare

The young adult population (ages 20-39 years) contributed the highest number of new cases for alopecia areata (AA) out of all the age groups across the seven major markets (7MM*) in 2018 and will continue to contribute the highest number by 2028; accounting for one-third of new cases, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report: 'Alopecia Areata - Epidemiology Forecast Report to 2028' reveals that diagnosed incident cases of AA in the 7MM are projected to increase from 153,117 cases in 2018 to 157,883 cases in 2028, equating to an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.12%.

The high number of cases of AA in the young adult population is partly attributable to the age of onset, combined with the changing population demographics in the next ten years as well as exposure to risk factors such as positive family history, history of atopic diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Shilpa Shaji, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, explains: 'AA has historically been more prevalent in the young population with a peak of incidence occurring in the ages twenties and thirties even though people at any age can be affected. This trend will continue to occur in the next ten years in the young population.'

AA is a common, clinically heterogeneous, immune-mediated and a non-scarring hair loss disorder that is characterized by round or oval patches of hair loss. The clinical behaviour of this disease is largely unpredictable and the pathogenesis is not completely clear.

Shilpa concludes: 'Despite many treatment options being available, the success rates vary depending on the extent and duration of the condition and response rates to treatments are significantly low in severe forms of AA.'

*7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:11 UTC
