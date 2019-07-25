GlobalData : Diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US to reach 18,723 in 2028, exceeding China

Log in
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
07/25/2019 | 10:55am EDT
25 Jul 2019
Diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US to reach 18,723 in 2028, exceeding China Posted in Healthcare, Press Release

The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US are likely to exceed that of China over the next decade, with 18,723 cases in the US in 2028 as compared to 14,186 cases in China in 2028, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData forecasts an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B in the eight major markets (8MM*), from 67,051 cases in 2018 and 67,678 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.09%.

The company's latest report: 'Hemophilia - Epidemiology Forecast Report to 2028' reveals that the relatively stable trend in the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia over the next decade is partly attributable to changing population demographics in the next ten years.

Suneedh Manthri, Associate Project Manager for Epidemiology at GlobalData comments: 'The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US are likely to exceed China by 2028 due to higher diagnosis rate and hemophilia knowledge in the US as compared to China.'

Hemophilia is a rare, genetic, potentially life-threatening bleeding disorder. The clinical presentation of hemophilia ranges from mild, to moderate, to severe stages, depending on the residual level of the circulating factor.

*8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 14:54:02 UTC
