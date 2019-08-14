GlobalData : GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtech theme for the industrial automation sector

Log in
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtech theme for the industrial automation sector

08/14/2019 | 06:18am EDT
14 Aug 2019
GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtech theme for the industrial automation sector Posted in Press Release, Technology

GE, Cyberdyne, Intuitive Surgical and Stryker are the leading companies in the medtech theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the industrial automation sector from GlobalData.

Medtech is a broad term referring to the use of digital hardware, sensors, optics, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify, enhance, and personalize the prevention, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

All four companies gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the medtech theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the industrial automation sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the company's competitive position in this theme will significantly improve its future performance.

On their tail, with scores of 4 out of 5, are Google, IBM, Roper Technologies, Denso and Honeywell.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:16:03 UTC
