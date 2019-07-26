GlobalData : Google and Nvidia among the leading companies in the virtual and augmented reality theme for the application software sector

Google, Nvidia and Microsoft are the leading companies in the virtual and augmented reality theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the application software sector from GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The three companies all gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the virtual and augmented reality theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the application software sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the companies' competitive position in this theme will significantly improve their future performance.

On their tail, with scores of 4 out of 5, are Intel, iFlytek, Apple, and Huawei.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.