GlobalData : Governments must showcase potential of HPV vaccines in cervical cancer to fight vaccine hesitancy

Following the latest research published in The Lancet highlighting the potential impact HPV vaccinations could have on cervical cancer rates,James Mather, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Research continues to demonstrate that population-wide impact of Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations is significantly reducing the prevalence of HPV. The reduction in HPV infections in women will lead to a significant reduction in cervical cancer, over the next few decades. A measurable reduction in cancer rates will resonant with the public in developed countries, where vaccine hesitancy is causing a major public health emergency, more than the traditional benefits of vaccinations.

'HPV vaccinations were the most recent addition to routine immunization programs throughout most of the world. Since the purpose of the vaccine is to primarily reduce the incidence of cervical cancer, by preventing HPV infections, the benefits that are beginning to become apparent could be the spearhead that public health bodies require to combat vaccine hesitancy.

'Governments and public health bodies should use the unique example of HPV vaccinations to educate the general public that other vaccines, such as MMR, have prevented millions of deaths. These vaccines remain vital to prevent the reemergence of deadly diseases, which have been eradicated across North America and much of Europe for decades.'