GlobalData : Intel and Sony among the leading companies in the Internet of Things theme for the component makers sector

Intel, Sony and TDK are the leading companies in the Internet of Things theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the component makers sector from GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The three companies all gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the Internet of Things theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the component makers sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the companies' competitive position in this theme will significantly improve their future performance.

Also identified as dominant players in this theme are Japan's Renesas and Nippon Ceramic, The Netherlands' Sensata, and Switzerland's TE Connectivity.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.