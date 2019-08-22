Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Ketchup and mayonnaise is not going to be replaced anytime soon, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:28am EDT
22 Aug 2019
Ketchup and mayonnaise is not going to be replaced anytime soon, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

Following initial launch in the US, Heinz is now bringing its experimental blend of ketchup and mayonnaise Saucy Sauce to the UK. However, with a respective 1% and 5% growth in these markets expected by 2022, the condiments space may not make room for gimmicks, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

David Utley, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, commented: 'The condiment market is already very saturated, with the two top-selling items being ketchup and mayonnaise. This is not set to change anytime soon. Both ketchup and mayonnaise will have predicted sales of 121.6 million kilograms (kg) and 37.6 million kg, respectively, by 2022. Compare this to cocktail sauces at 0.85 million kg and you will understand the challenges that Saucy Sauce will have to face.'

Besides market saturation, new experimental sauces may also not hit it off with the UK's health-conscious shoppers, as 50% of residents say they are often or always influenced by the impact of health and wellbeing when choosing a product. A serving of Mayochup (Saucy Sauce's US variant) has 16g of fat and 160 calories per 29g, which is closer to its Mayonnaise (11g of fat per 14g serving and 100 calories per 14g serving) than the brand's low-calorie, no-fat ketchup.

Utley continued: 'A worry for the experimental sauce industry is the rising awareness from consumers about health and wellbeing. This works twofold. Firstly, the labelling does not depict a healthy sauce and secondly, this is the type of sauce that is paired with unhealthy food.'

This all raises questions as to whether we need this sauce at all, when it is very simple to mix mayonnaise and ketchup on a plate, and whether Saucy Sauce's intention is to act as a marketing ploy to increase the sales of ketchup and mayonnaise further. If Saucy Sauce instead becomes a success, Heinz may face a conflict.

Utley concluded: 'If Heinz does manage to convince consumers to buy Saucy Sauce at all, the new product may affect the sales of Heinz' Ketchup and Mayonnaise, as customers may choose to replace these products with the new sauce rather than take up precious cupboard space with a third condiment bottle. Heinz will have to convince the general public to either buy a third bottle, or to replace both ketchup and mayonnaise with Saucy Sauce, which will affect the sales of two of its biggest brands.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
04:28aGLOBALDATA : Ketchup and mayonnaise is not going to be replaced anytime soon, sa..
PU
04:28aGLOBALDATA : AstraZeneca and Merck & Co looking to cash in on Lynparza as the ne..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Telematics insurance held by over 35% of 17-25 year olds in 2018, y..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Bakken shale production growth will be constrained by flaring restr..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Flexible solutions are vital for shopping center landlords to quick..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Philippines drives renewable power to improve energy security, says..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Cosmetics & toiletries industry in Philippines forecast to be worth..
PU
08/20GLOBALDATA : names the enterprise software companies destined to become M&A targ..
PU
08/20GLOBALDATA : Opening vape stores in NHS hospitals is a risky move as the long-te..
PU
08/20GLOBALDATA : Global allergic rhinitis immunotherapy market set to reach $1.14bn ..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 171
S&P GLOBAL INC55.71%64 343
RELX21.16%45 403
THOMSON REUTERS CORP36.51%33 779
WOLTERS KLUWER26.09%19 149
EQUIFAX INC.53.28%17 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group