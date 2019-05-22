Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Merck's Keytruda monotherapy fails to outmanoeuvre Roche in treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:48am EDT
22 May 2019
Merck's Keytruda monotherapy fails to outmanoeuvre Roche in treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, says GlobalData Posted in Healthcare, Press Release

Following the news that single agent Keytruda has failed to meet its primary endpoint for a benefit in overall survival (OS) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC),

Adam Pearson, PhD, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the future for Keytruda in the treatment of TNBC:

'Merck & Co's attempt to outmanoeuvre its rival Roche has failed after Keytruda, its blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor, did not meet its primary endpoint for a benefit in OS. Critically, this Phase III failure follows Roche's FDA approval of Tecentriq, which is now the standard of care in first-line treatment of metastatic TNBC patients.

'Experts interviewed by GlobalData believe that the use of checkpoint inhibitors is most efficacious in the first-line setting and in combination with chemotherapy, this failure consolidates that opinion. Crucially, Roche identified the greatest OS benefit in patients who exhibit PD-L1 positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) rather than Merck who determined PD-L1 positivity by tumour status, where no OS benefit was observed. This discrepancy may indicate PD-L1 status on TILs to be more predictive in potentiating responses to checkpoint inhibition.

'Merck will now pursue opportunities combining Keytruda with chemotherapy and in earlier disease settings. However, the future commercial success of Roche and Merck in this market may be determined by establishing the relative importance of; 1. Line of therapy 2. Correct combinatorial regimen 3. Correct stratification of PD-L1 status.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
07:48aGLOBALDATA : Merck's Keytruda monotherapy fails to outmanoeuvre Roche in treatme..
PU
07:28aGLOBALDATA : Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity will grow at CAGR of 3.9%..
PU
06:28aGLOBALDATA : Impulsive Instagram Shopping offers retailers the chance to boost s..
PU
06:08aGLOBALDATA : India will become net exporter of Purified Terephthalic Acid over n..
PU
05:08aGLOBALDATA : Despite Fonterra selling off its Tip Top ice cream to Fronerri, it ..
PU
04:42aGLOBALDATA : Canadas construction industry driven by investments in infrastructu..
AQ
01:28aEXPLORATION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE AME : GlobalData
AQ
05/21PETROBRAS CONTINUES TO LEAD GLOBAL D : GlobalData
AQ
05/21GLOBALDATA : Latin America Internet household penetration will reach 50% by 2020
PU
05/21GLOBALDATA : Amazon all set to offer class-apart travel experiences for Indian a..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 128,00
P/E ratio 2020 52,89
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 756 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC961
S&P GLOBAL INC27.65%52 153
RELX11.48%44 926
THOMSON REUTERS CORP32.60%32 515
WOLTERS KLUWER21.02%19 404
EQUIFAX INC.30.23%14 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About