GlobalData : Nearly 90% compliance in children receiving routine vaccinations required in each major pharmaceutical market, says GlobalData

Pediatric vaccination rates are set to reach nearly 90% in the combined nine major markets (9MM*) by 2028; this represents a high compliance in children at or under age two years receiving the routine vaccinations required by each market, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report, 'Pediatric Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028' reveals that the average pediatric vaccination rates in the combined 9MM are expected to increase from 86.89% in 2018 to 88.67% in 2028. While average pediatric vaccination rates are a function of the routine immunization requirements for each market, and include different vaccines/vaccine combinations, dosing, and age groups, the data show encouraging trends towards improved vaccine uptake on a global scale.

Natasha Karim, MPH, Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData comments, 'The major drivers behind this increase are Italy's new law expanding mandatory childhood vaccines from four to 10, as well as the large number of newly adopted vaccines in both Japan and India.

'In 2018 collectively, European markets had an average vaccination rate of 93%, North American markets followed closely with an average vaccination rate of 83%, and Asian markets had an average vaccination rate of 80%.'

Karim adds, 'While these global rates are promising, there is still room for improvement. Addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy requires further investigation and analysis into specific social, behavioral, and economic factors that play a role in whether or not an individual gets vaccinated.'

'In the future, continued efforts should focus on carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and ultimately increase vaccination rates that show signs of a plateau or decline.'

*9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, India