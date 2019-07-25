Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Nissan returns to measures it used to reform 20 years ago as sales fall, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 10:55am EDT
25 Jul 2019
Nissan returns to measures it used to reform 20 years ago as sales fall, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Following the news that Nissan will cut 12,500 jobs worldwide, Calum MacRae, Director of Automotive Product Development at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'The actions announced today are all a little 'Back to the Future' for Nissan, suggesting a few hubristic practices have crept in to the company's day-to-day operations. Its announced reductions in capacity, workforce, complexity and model count are precisely the measures taken by Carlos Ghosn to resuscitate Nissan when the Renault-Nissan Alliance was formed 20 years ago.

'The global economic climate has not exactly been supportive recently, but that applies to all original equipment manufacturers (OEM) due to flat US and European markets, as well as declining overall sales in China.

'Nissan has invested significantly in electrification, but that sunk cost has yet to pay off with substantive electric vehicle sales.

'However, it is in the US, where its issues are most stark. In a market that declined 1.1% in 2018, Nissan's sales fell by a disproportionate 6.6%. Those issues continued into 2019 and resulted in Nissan announcing a 20% cut in North American production in May. The suspicion is that Nissan is more reliant on passenger cars in a market that's shifted decisively to all forms of SUVs and pickups.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 14:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
11:20aGLOBALDATA : Portugal's position as Europe's emerging market for solar PV instal..
PU
10:55aGLOBALDATA : Diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US to reach 18,723 i..
PU
10:55aGLOBALDATA : Nissan returns to measures it used to reform 20 years ago as sales ..
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : US and China rein in global VC funding activity in two consecutive ..
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : Total prevalent cases of female infertility to decline to 13.4 mill..
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : Financial instability and hyperinflation are driving a shift to ele..
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : China to spearhead global liquids storage capacity growth by 2023, ..
PU
07/24GLOBALDATA : iRobot and Microsoft among the leading companies in GlobalData's Au..
PU
07/24GLOBALDATA : Facebook and PayPal among the leading companies in GlobalData's Soc..
PU
07/24GLOBALDATA : Panasonic and iRobot are among the leading companies in GlobalData'..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 246
S&P GLOBAL INC43.04%59 820
RELX19.95%46 954
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.45%33 885
WOLTERS KLUWER27.80%19 893
EQUIFAX INC.50.85%17 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group