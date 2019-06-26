Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Number of luxury hotels in the US to reach 1,123 by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT
26 Jun 2019
Number of luxury hotels in the US to reach 1,123 by 2022 Posted in Consumer, Press Release

The US will have 1,067 luxury hotels by the end of 2019. This is expected to increase to 1,123 by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%, driven by increasing numbers of Chinese tourists, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report: 'Destination Market Insights: US' states that although this growth is not expansive, it showcases the gradually increasing demand from international and domestic source markets for more luxurious offerings within the US.

Chinese tourists are a high spending source market and their visitation numbers to the US have been growing rapidly in recent years. A CAGR of 8.7% was recorded in Chinese visitation to the US between 2014 and 2018, and luxury hotels such as Four Seasons state that China is their second-largest source market. Revenue from Chinese travelers has increased steadily for the company, with double-digit growth in revenue in recent years.

The report also states that the average spend per inbound tourist in the US is expected to carry on its upward trend. From 2016 to 2018, average expenditure has risen at a CAGR of 3.2% from US$2,534 to US$2,700.

Ralph Hollister, Travel & Tourism Associate Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'This increase in average expenditure is creating a rising demand for luxury services whilst on vacation, especially in the accommodation sector.'

Luxury hotels are now being constructed in up-and-coming areas which may not necessarily be located in tourist hotspots - Nobu and the Hoxton will both open their doors in 2019 in Chicago. Both hotels are situated in the meatpacking district, a gritty, industrial area which is undergoing a rapid transformation.

Hollister continues: 'Hotels opening in up-and-coming areas away from city centers will help to reduce the effects of overtourism and are more socially sustainable. The meatpacking district is known for independent eateries and shops, so money spent there will stay in the local economy and won't be leaked out of the area via multi-national corporations.'

An increasing number of downtown areas in major cities within the US are being gentrified in order to increase capacity, attract higher spending market segments, attract further investment in to the city and improve the overall brand image of the destination.

An example of successful gentrification would be Industrial Way in Buellton, California. Industrial Way was for years a collection of warehouses and light manufacturing buildings. In recent years, developers have added restaurants, breweries and distilleries to the area and it is now a popular destination for wine tasting.

Hollister concludes: 'Luxury hotels opening in once industrial or downtown areas within large cities will be a continuing trend. Luxury consumers are moving away from standardization as the millennial market grows in size. Old industrial and downtown areas within cities often provide a vibrant mix of architecture, culture and are often non-commercial. This gives these areas an alternative image, which attracts younger market segments.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
06:28aGLOBALDATA : Number of luxury hotels in the US to reach 1,123 by 2022
PU
06:02aGLOBALDATA : Salesforce's $15.7bn Tableau acquisition highlights big data as key..
PU
03:07aGLOBALDATA : US tops cross border M&A activity in CPG sector in 2018 despite gro..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Loss of Exxon Mobil unlikely to impact Norwegian upstream developme..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Facebook's Libra targets established digital currency markets like ..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Lack of reimbursement will limit the impact of digital therapeutics..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Asia remains bright spot for world's leading wealth managers, says ..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Telecom industry's first 5G RAN competitive analysis published by G..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Global polypropylene capacity to rise 34pc by 2023
AQ
06/24GLOBALDATA : John Lewis becomes the latest retailer to adopt virtual and augment..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 154,00
P/E ratio 2020 63,64
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
Capitalization 909 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC980
S&P GLOBAL INC34.15%52 433
RELX20.17%45 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORP29.21%31 939
WOLTERS KLUWER25.98%19 741
EQUIFAX INC.42.98%14 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About