Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Pay-TV penetration in APAC set to decline marginally through 2023 due to cord cutting in developed markets, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:15am EDT
29 Jul 2019
Pay-TV penetration in APAC set to decline marginally through 2023 due to cord cutting in developed markets, says GlobalData Posted in Technology

Cord-cutting in developed Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to offset gains in Direct-to-Home (DTH) and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) in emerging APAC (South and Southeast Asia) and as a result, the overall region is forecast to witness a marginal decline in pay-TV household penetration from 67.4% in 2018 to 67.0% by the end of 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunities in Asia Pacific - 2019', reveals that China and India are currently the largest pay-TV markets in the region with 415.6 million and 177.2 million subscriptions, respectively as of year-end 2018, distantly followed by South Korea with 33.2 million subscriptions.

During the forecast period, developed markets such as Hong Kong and Australia are set to witness a decline in pay-TV penetration levels primarily due to cord-cutting and the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in these markets.

Malcolm Rogers, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'The APAC pay-TV market is very diverse, with household penetration levels ranging from 11% in Indonesia to 168% in South Korea as of year-end 2018. Currently, the market is facing growing price pressure. Most OTT players offer their services at a lower price point than traditional pay-TV packages. The effect is an increasing number of consumers only willing to pay for the content they know they will watch. In response, pay-TV providers are offering more modular packages to better match consumer preferences for content and price.

'For example Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom offers its Multimedia On Demand (MOD) service in a menu style selection manner with variable pricing per channel from US$0.16 (NT$5) to US$4.98 (NT$150), based on the cost from the content provider. This enables Chunghwa to target price sensitive customers and better compete with lower cost OTT options.'

An increasing number of video content consumers in the region prefer services that offer watch anywhere capability. While the home TV is still an important device, customers also demand the same experience across mobile handsets, laptops and tablets. This has resulted in a trend of service convergence between traditional OTT and pay-TV.

Rogers concludes: 'OTT video's relationship with pay-TV in APAC continues to evolve. Many pay-TV providers in the region have launched or will soon launch their own OTT platforms. Standalone OTT players are also increasingly seeking pay-TV provider partnerships. The pay-TV and OTT platforms are becoming increasingly integrated as customers want a device agnostic viewing experience.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
11:15aGLOBALDATA : Data privacy is the biggest regulatory threat to Big Tech
PU
11:15aGLOBALDATA : Pay-TV penetration in APAC set to decline marginally through 2023 d..
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Cash losing relevance in India's e-commerce market, says GlobalData
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Aging to weigh on economies of all countries in Asia-Pacific by 202..
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial adviser..
PU
10:15aGLOBALDATA : Ryanair profits fell 21% in Q1, ongoing staff disputes must be reso..
PU
08:27aGLOBALDATA : Expedia's results beat expectations due to strong core performance ..
AQ
04:15aGLOBALDATA : Interim H1 2019
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : Google and Amazon among the leading companies in GlobalData's data ..
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : Lung cancer incidence rates in men are decreasing, but rates for wo..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 253
S&P GLOBAL INC43.79%60 130
RELX19.67%46 443
THOMSON REUTERS CORP40.66%35 208
WOLTERS KLUWER29.46%20 112
EQUIFAX INC.52.84%17 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group