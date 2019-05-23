Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Pret acquires EAT in bid to ‘turbocharge' its veggie options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:08am EDT
23 May 2019
Pret acquires EAT in bid to 'turbocharge' its veggie options Posted in Consumer, Press Release

Following the news that international sandwich shop chain Pret has bought rivals EAT and plans to turn stores into 'Veggie Prets',

Jenny Questier, Senior Consumer Analyst at GlobalData offers her view:

'Currently, only four of Prets 400 stores are vegan as they have been developing the concept in London and Manchester since their first vegetarian store opened as a pop-up in 2016.

'With growing consumer awareness of sustainability issues and their own environmental impact, dietary trends are being influenced.

'Despite the number of consumers reporting to be strictly vegan or vegetarian are still relatively low, Pret's acquisition of Eat is a seemingly strategic move as according to GlobalData's Q3 2018 consumer survey, the number of global consumers now reporting to be following a 'vegan'/'vegetarian'/'low meat diet' is 30%.

'Alongside this, consumer demand for on-the-go food products remains high because people lack the time to eat full meals at traditional times and in conventional environments, like the home. As such, consumers are looking for prepared options, or food that they can easily consume during their commute to and from work or in the time the get between tasks in their busy schedules.

'Consumers are looking to maintain the quality of the products they purchase but for faster and easier solutions. Many are frequently looking for products and services that are local to them and cater for their individual needs including their increasing awareness of health and sustainability issues.

'The acquisition of EAT by Pret and its continuing plans to cater more for the growing number of consumers looking for 'veggie' options demonstrates how dietary trends are changing and how brands and manufacturers are committing to this.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
05:08aGLOBALDATA : Pret acquires EAT in bid to ‘turbocharge' its veggie options
PU
04:38aBIOCON : Generic biologic companies are joining hands to ensure early entry to g..
AQ
05/22GLOBALDATA : Credit cards must offer more consumer benefits as POS lending conti..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : IMF, OPEC, Globaldata Target Dangote Refinery
AQ
05/22GLOBALDATA : Mobile subscriptions in the Americas will expand at a CAGR of 4.1% ..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : Merck's Keytruda monotherapy fails to outmanoeuvre Roche in treatme..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity will grow at CAGR of 3.9%..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : Impulsive Instagram Shopping offers retailers the chance to boost s..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : India will become net exporter of Purified Terephthalic Acid over n..
PU
05/22GLOBALDATA : Despite Fonterra selling off its Tip Top ice cream to Fronerri, it ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 132,00
P/E ratio 2020 54,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
Capitalization 780 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC985
S&P GLOBAL INC27.65%52 153
RELX14.04%44 926
THOMSON REUTERS CORP32.60%32 515
WOLTERS KLUWER22.42%19 404
EQUIFAX INC.31.84%14 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About