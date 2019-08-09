Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Reliance partnership in India will allow Tiffany & Co to offset subdued demand in US and Europe, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
09 Aug 2019
Reliance partnership in India will allow Tiffany & Co to offset subdued demand in US and Europe, says GlobalData Posted in Press Release, Retail

Following the announcement that the iconic US-based luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co is forming a joint venture with India's Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a part of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), to open a line of stores in India,

Shagun Sachdeva, Consumer Insights Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

'According to GlobalData, India is the fastest growing luxury market in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% during 2017 to 2022 to reach US$7bn in 2022. The projected healthy growth can be attributed to the positive economic outlook, growing younger upper-middle-class population coupled with growing brand-consciousness, and the increasing popularity of the online channel for luxury shopping.

'Tiffany & Co, famous for its diamond engagement rings and robin's egg blue boxes, has been trying to foray into the Indian market since long time. By leveraging Reliance's longstanding brand presence and product positioning, it will be able to expand globally and offset the subdued demand in the US and Europe.

'After the deployment of omni-channel model and the introduction of the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys in India earlier this year, the latest move by Reliance to open Tiffany stores in Delhi later this year and in Mumbai in 2020 through a joint venture is in line with its strategy to bring the best-in class products to the emerging Indian luxury market. It provides a unique opportunity for Reliance to bolster its consumer-focused units, retail and telecoms, to match the strength of its leading oil and gas business.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
12:06pGLOBALDATA : Reliance partnership in India will allow Tiffany & Co to offset sub..
PU
08/06GLOBALDATA : Shared mobility sector attracts $48bn investment in just three year..
PU
08/05GLOBALDATA : Japanese mobile payments taking off as online wallet ownership grow..
PU
08/01GLOBALDATA : Alternative payments account for 23.2% of total e-commerce transact..
PU
08/01GLOBALDATA : JP Morgan tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial adviser lea..
PU
08/01GLOBALDATA : Lazard tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial adviser league..
PU
07/29GLOBALDATA : Sony and Tencent among the leading companies in GlobalData's game d..
PU
07/29GLOBALDATA : Portable ECG monitors next to hit US market driven by 27% of the po..
PU
07/29GLOBALDATA : Data privacy is the biggest regulatory threat to Big Tech
PU
07/29GLOBALDATA : Pay-TV penetration in APAC set to decline marginally through 2023 d..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 224
S&P GLOBAL INC51.69%63 491
RELX19.86%45 575
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.42%33 733
WOLTERS KLUWER26.91%19 837
EQUIFAX INC.50.60%17 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group