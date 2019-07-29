GlobalData : Sony and Tencent among the leading companies in GlobalData's game development theme for the video game software sector

Sony, Tencent and Microsoft are among the leading companies in the game development theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the video game software sector from GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Game development is defined as the creation of video games.

All three companies gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the game development theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the video game software sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the companies' competitive position in this theme will significantly improve their future performance.

Also identified as dominant players in this theme are Electronic Arts, Valve Corp, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Zynga, GungHo Online, NetEase, Square Enix, and Take-Two Interactive.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.