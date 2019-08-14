GlobalData : Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's security information and event management theme for the security software sector

Splunk, Intel, and SecureWorks are among the leading companies in the security information and event management (SIEM) theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the security software sector from GlobalData.

SIEM software aggregates all data produced by security devices, network infrastructure, IT systems, and applications. It provides real-time analysis of security alerts generated by network hardware and applications.

All three companies gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the SIEM theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the security software sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the company's competitive position in this theme will significantly improve its future performance.

Also identified as leading players in this theme are Dell, Securonix, and Exabeam.

On their tail, with scores of 4 out of 5, are IBM, Fortinet, SAIC, SingTel, BAE Systems, AT&T, FireEye, and Micro Focus.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.