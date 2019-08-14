Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's security information and event management theme for the security software sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:18am EDT
14 Aug 2019
Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's security information and event management theme for the security software sector Posted in Press Release, Technology

Splunk, Intel, and SecureWorks are among the leading companies in the security information and event management (SIEM) theme, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard for the security software sector from GlobalData.

SIEM software aggregates all data produced by security devices, network infrastructure, IT systems, and applications. It provides real-time analysis of security alerts generated by network hardware and applications.

All three companies gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the SIEM theme in GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard for the security software sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the company's competitive position in this theme will significantly improve its future performance.

Also identified as leading players in this theme are Dell, Securonix, and Exabeam.

On their tail, with scores of 4 out of 5, are IBM, Fortinet, SAIC, SingTel, BAE Systems, AT&T, FireEye, and Micro Focus.

GlobalData's Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
06:27aGLOBALDATA : Surge in demand of premium products paving way for FMCG brands to e..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's se..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Manipulated Zolgensma data may add to further woes for Novartis
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtec..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Intel and Nippon Ceramic are among the leading component makers in ..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Microsoft and CyberArk are the leading companies in GlobalData's id..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Ireland's renewable energy expansion attracting massive investments..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Generation Hashtag is reshaping the world, says GlobalData
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Amazon and Google are among the leading companies in GlobalData's A..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : IBM and Rockwell Automation are among the leading industrial automa..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 210
S&P GLOBAL INC52.04%63 637
RELX19.89%45 295
THOMSON REUTERS CORP34.25%33 680
WOLTERS KLUWER26.71%19 772
EQUIFAX INC.50.18%17 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group