Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Stopping cruise ships docking in Venice city center will have a limited impact and move overtourism to new areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:51am EDT
12 Aug 2019
Stopping cruise ships docking in Venice city center will have a limited impact and move overtourism to new areas Posted in Consumer, Press Release

Following the recent news that Venice will stop cruise ships weighing more than 1,000 tons docking in its historic center;

Ralph Hollister, Associate Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, offers his view on whether this measure will achieve the aim of protecting the city's centuries-old buildings:

'Rerouting cruise ships away from Venice's center will give local residents the impression that their complaints have been taken on board. However, it is probable that redirected tourists will commute to the central islands via large coaches and taxi services instead.

'This will spread the issue of overtourism to new areas outside of the center, creating traffic congestion that will pollute suburban areas.

'The combination of utilizing ports away from central Venice and a new measure requiring day-trippers to pay an entrance fee up to $11 from September are unlikely to effectively combat overtourism. Mass visitation remains important for the local government; tourism is worth 11.4% of Venetian GDP.

'The local government may continue to ride the tourism wave until the effects become irreversible to the city's fragile structure.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 15:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
11:51aGLOBALDATA : Stopping cruise ships docking in Venice city center will have a lim..
PU
11:51aGLOBALDATA : Consumers do not like calling themselves ‘vegan' or ‘ve..
PU
08:11aGLOBALDATA : Malaysia's Cosmetics & Toiletries industry poised for modest value ..
PU
08:11aGLOBALDATA : Further consolidation expected as mattress brands struggle to diffe..
PU
08:11aGLOBALDATA : EU will witness decline in number of workers per retiree due to ris..
PU
05:26aGLOBALDATA : Bechtel and CCS JV led surge in global oil & gas contracts value to..
PU
05:16aGLOBALDATA : Mexico forecast to increase international arrivals to 2023, but clo..
PU
05:16aGLOBALDATA : Prostate cancer treatment moving towards personalized approach with..
PU
05:16aGLOBALDATA : Precision medicine set to make steady headway in Japan, says Global..
PU
08/09GLOBALDATA : Huawei's move towards IoT capabilities is smart, but it will need t..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 219
S&P GLOBAL INC50.75%63 100
RELX20.07%45 457
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.93%33 945
WOLTERS KLUWER26.33%19 755
EQUIFAX INC.52.15%17 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group