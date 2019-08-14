Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Surge in demand of premium products paving way for FMCG brands to engage with wider range of consumers across APAC, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:27am EDT
14 Aug 2019
Surge in demand of premium products paving way for FMCG brands to engage with wider range of consumers across APAC, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

As consumers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) continue to move up the economic ladder, they are shifting their preferences towards more sophisticated products that offer better quality, flavor, taste and health benefits. As a result, FMCG brands are consciously innovating to create unique consumer 'experiences' rather than just products that are exclusive and convenience-based, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData in its 2018 Q4 consumer survey found that around 64% of consumers in APAC are always or often influenced by how a product impacts their health and wellbeing while making their food choices.

Shagun Sachdeva, Consumer Insights Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Consumers in APAC are willing to pay upmarket prices for products that claim to be artisanal, handmade and natural, and offer unique selling points. This is creating opportunities for the manufacturers to tap into the psyche of the region's emerging middle-class consumers who seek premiumization.

Dairy is one such category which offers greatest opportunities for premiumization. According to GlobalData's 2018 Q4 consumer survey, 83% of consumers are willing to pay a hefty price for better quality dairy products with unique flavor and taste in China, followed by 70% in India and 54% in Japan.

Sachdeva concludes: 'With consumers increasingly embracing personal health, environmental sustainability and innovative offerings, FMCG brands are reinventing, reformulating and upgrading their products in line with consumers' preferences. However, they need to be effective in communicating, differentiating and delivering on their promise of premium offerings with innovative packaging and creative advertising. Any brand that fails to fulfill their promise and deliver great consumer experience will struggle to generate consumer loyalty.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
06:27aGLOBALDATA : Surge in demand of premium products paving way for FMCG brands to e..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Splunk and Intel are among the leading companies in GlobalData's se..
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : Manipulated Zolgensma data may add to further woes for Novartis
PU
06:18aGLOBALDATA : GE and Cyberdyne among the leading companies in GlobalData's medtec..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Intel and Nippon Ceramic are among the leading component makers in ..
PU
03:52aGLOBALDATA : Microsoft and CyberArk are the leading companies in GlobalData's id..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Ireland's renewable energy expansion attracting massive investments..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Generation Hashtag is reshaping the world, says GlobalData
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Amazon and Google are among the leading companies in GlobalData's A..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : IBM and Rockwell Automation are among the leading industrial automa..
PU
More news
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC1 210
S&P GLOBAL INC52.04%63 637
RELX19.89%45 295
THOMSON REUTERS CORP34.25%33 680
WOLTERS KLUWER26.71%19 772
EQUIFAX INC.50.18%17 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group