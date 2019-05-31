Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Topshop/Topman must tread carefully to make ASOS tie-up a success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:59am EDT
31 May 2019
Topshop/Topman must tread carefully to make ASOS tie-up a success Posted in Press Release, Retail

As part of Arcadia's strategy to save its failing brands, Topshop and Topman are set to launch ranges on rival ASOS' website in the next few months but it must tread a fine line between driving additional revenue from the online pureplay's wide global shopper base and rendering its own websites redundant. Sofie Willmott, Senior Retail Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on the launch:

'Moving to where shoppers are makes sense for Topshop/Topman whose sister brands, Miss Selfridge and Burton already sell on the site, with products available in abundance. However, ranges must be edited to ensure consumers still have a reason to visit the individual brands' websites. Topshop/Topman need to launch with strong ranges to protect their brand identities and longevity, but also to compete with the plethora of other fashion players that sell on ASOS including boohoo.com, River Island and Missguided.

'Arcadia has pledged to invest £60m to upgrade its online operations which is much needed as it will now be even more important that the brands' websites stand up to ASOS' best in class proposition. The online giant's appealing Premier delivery saver scheme encourages shoppers to make the online pureplay their first port of call for a fashion fix; and for Topshop/Topman to drive conversion on their own sites, fulfilment options must be just as fast and affordable.

'Similarly, ASOS' nifty tools such as visual search and boards where you can pin products, drive repeat visits so the Arcadia brands must introduce equivalent functionality to satisfy young shoppers with high expectations. However, given ASOS is a tech-focused retailer that prioritises frequent small tweaks to its proposition, alongside major enhancements, to constantly improve the shopping journey, it is difficult to see how Arcadia, as a multichannel player, will be able evolve quickly enough to match the rapid pace set by its new partner.

'Despite Arcadia's long term sales slump, it is a coup for ASOS to have secured two of its challengers in the youth fashion market and demonstrates its position as a retail powerhouse. With H&M's in demand yet sparsely available brand, & Other Stories, launching earlier in May, ASOS is clearly viewed as a channel for its competitors to expand their global reach.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
10:59aGLOBALDATA : Topshop/Topman must tread carefully to make ASOS tie-up a success
PU
09:02aGLOBALDATA : Nvidia, Microsoft and ASML Holdings Among Key Companies Identified ..
AQ
07:24aGLOBALDATA : $145bn Industrial Internet market at risk of slowdown over integrat..
PU
06:39aGLOBALDATA : Confidence levels among construction industry executives continued ..
PU
03:24aGLOBALDATA : Vaccine hesitancy will hinder growth in global vaccine sales over t..
PU
05/30GLOBALDATA : Ola looks to scale up Foodpanda's cloud kitchen business to compete..
PU
05/30GLOBALDATA : Japan's medical device market set to reach US$74.7bn in 2025 making..
PU
05/30GLOBALDATA : Global Payments merger with TSYS reflects globalisation trend in th..
PU
05/30GLOBALDATA : Global sleeping disorder market set to reach $1.7bn by 2023 in spit..
PU
05/30GLOBALDATA : Australia's electronic health record market set to reach US$227.5m ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 131,00
P/E ratio 2020 54,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Capitalization 774 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC976
S&P GLOBAL INC27.79%53 465
RELX14.48%45 608
THOMSON REUTERS CORP30.09%31 874
WOLTERS KLUWER21.60%19 559
EQUIFAX INC.31.36%14 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About