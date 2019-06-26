Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Progressive Digital Media Group PLC       GB00B1GCQP32

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : US tops cross border M&A activity in CPG sector in 2018 despite growing concerns, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:07am EDT
26 Jun 2019
US tops cross border M&A activity in CPG sector in 2018 despite growing concerns, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer, Press Release

The US registered the highest outbound as well as inbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A) investment volume and value in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector in 2018, despite growing concerns over protectionism, trade wars and heightened regulations, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

M&A Outbound

Out of the top 10 positions in terms of the number of outbound M&A investments, nine were occupied by developed nations. Close to 80% of the outbound M&A deals involved acquiring companies headquartered in developed nations.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'With around 70 outbound M&A deals worth disclosed investment value of US$13bn, the US occupied the top position in terms of both deal volume and value in 2018. However, with 69.3% growth in disclosed investment value in 2018 as compared to 2014-2017 average the US stood at fourth position. In terms of volume growth too, the US lagged behind and was ranked seventh among the top ten countries. The relatively low growth could be attributed to growing protectionism.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

All the top 10 countries, except Japan, witnessed an increase in the number of investments. However, majority of these countries witnessed a decline in disclosed investment value in 2018 as compared to the 2014-2017 average.

The UK witnessed 79.4% decline in disclosed investment value in 2018 as compared to the 2014-2017 average. The decline is primarily attributed to some of the high value outbound acquisitions undertaken by the UK-based companies during 2014-2017. Some such notable acquisitions included British American Tobacco's acquisition of 57.8% stake in Reynolds American for US$47bn and Reckitt Benckiser's acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition for US$17.9bn.

Denmark registered the highest growth in volume while Switzerland registered the highest growth in value in 2018 as compared to the 2014-2017 average.

M&A Inbound

Akin to the outbound M&A, nine out of the top 10 positions in terms of the number of inbound M&A investments were occupied by developed nations. However, around 30% of inbound deals involved target companies headquartered in geographies other than developed nations.

Bose adds: 'With limited growth opportunities in saturated domestic markets, companies headquartered in developed nations are looking for potential targets to enter or expand their presence in emerging markets.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

For instance, in May 2018, Kellogg acquired a stake in Tolaram Africa Foods as part of its strategy to expand its presence in the African market.

Bose concludes: 'The US witnessed close to 100 inbound M&A deals worth around US$10bn in 2018, which was the highest among all countries. However, it witnessed 74.5% decline in value in 2018 as compared to the 2014-2017 average. Growth in investment volume was 32%, which is the third lowest among the top 10 countries. This can be attributed to trade war and increased regulatory scrutiny of deals.

'CPG companies view cross border M&A as an effective medium to enter into new geographies and product categories. Potential entry into premium product categories has also acted as one of the key drivers, as reflected in some of the M&As in 2018. Changing consumer preferences towards products with health and wellness attributes have also triggered few M&As, with CPG companies identifying potential targets in domestic as well as foreign markets to add such products to their existing portfolio.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA
03:07aGLOBALDATA : US tops cross border M&A activity in CPG sector in 2018 despite gro..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Loss of Exxon Mobil unlikely to impact Norwegian upstream developme..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Facebook's Libra targets established digital currency markets like ..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Lack of reimbursement will limit the impact of digital therapeutics..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Asia remains bright spot for world's leading wealth managers, says ..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Telecom industry's first 5G RAN competitive analysis published by G..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Global polypropylene capacity to rise 34pc by 2023
AQ
06/24GLOBALDATA : John Lewis becomes the latest retailer to adopt virtual and augment..
PU
06/24GLOBALDATA : China and India to lead global polypropylene capacity additions by ..
PU
06/24GLOBALDATA : Amazon set to top the UK cooking & baking market in 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,7 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 154,00
P/E ratio 2020 63,64
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
Capitalization 909 M
Chart PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC980
S&P GLOBAL INC34.15%52 433
RELX20.17%45 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORP29.21%31 939
WOLTERS KLUWER25.98%19 741
EQUIFAX INC.42.98%14 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About