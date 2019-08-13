GlobalData : Undiagnosed cases contribute substantially to the burden of allergic rhinitis

The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis (AR) in the seven major markets (7MM*) are expected to increase, from 76.5 million cases in 2018 to 77.8 million cases by 2028, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.17%, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report: 'Allergic Rhinitis - Epidemiology Forecast Report to 2028', reveals that a large proportion of AR patients remain undiagnosed (diagnosis rate is nearly 50% in the 7MM) due to less severe symptoms, lack of information about the condition, and overlap with similar respiratory conditions (sinusitis, respiratory infections, and vasomotor rhinitis).

The 12-month total prevalent cases (diagnosed and undiagnosed) of AR in the (7MM*) are also expected to increase, from 149.4 million cases in 2018 to 151.7 million cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.16% over the forecast period.

Bharti Prabhakar, Senior Epidemiologist, for GlobalDatacommented: 'AR affects people of all ages; the condition is also associated with reduced performance at school and loss of productivity at work, which leads to a diminished quality of life and has a significantly negative socioeconomic impact.'

AR is a common and growing global concern. Data collected in epidemiological studies reflect that its prevalence is steadily increasing worldwide. However, AR is frequently undiagnosed and subjects with undiagnosed AR had less severe symptoms.

Subjects who were previously diagnosed could be characterized as having more severe and more visible symptoms as compared with subjects not previously diagnosed.

Bharti concludes: 'Exposure to allergens in the environment and living in an urban environment are strong predictors for the risk of developing AR, the disease can be prevented if exposure to environmental allergens that may trigger the disease is limited. Allergens in the environment, such as smoke, dust, pollen, insects, molds, and animal dander, are risk factors for AR.'

*7MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan