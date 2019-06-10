Log in
Progressive Digital Media Group PLC

PROGRESSIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP PLC
GlobalData : Western European telcos are winning the European 5G race

06/10/2019 | 12:33pm EDT
10 Jun 2019
Western European telcos are winning the European 5G race Posted in Press Release, Technology

In Europe, Western countries are leading 5G development, with Denmark, Portugal and Switerland's 5G adoption set to take a 23.2%, 16.2% and 16.2% share respectively of total mobile subscription in their markets by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Nationwide coverage is already available in the UK through EE and is expected to arrive in Denmark by 2020 and Austria by 2025. Central Eastern European (CEE) countries such as Hungary, Poland and Romania plan to launch 5G in 2020.

Jonathan Bachrach, Technology Analyst at GlobalData comments, '5G is expected to grow quickly in Western Europe over the next five years however, 4G will have the largest technology-generation share during the period 2018-2023.'

GlobalData plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:32:05 UTC
