PROGYNY, INC.

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
Progyny Update: COVID-19

04/02/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
April 2

The COVID-19 pandemic is a far-reaching and rapidly evolving public health crisis that is bringing unprecedented challenges to healthcare. At Progyny we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our members. We want to ensure you are safe and supported during this time.

In an effort to help flatten the curve we have temporarily closed our New York City office and have instructed all employees to work from home. We are set up to work remotely and are operating at full capacity. Please be assured that Progyny is committed to the same standards of security and privacy to keep your data safe.

Due to the stay at home orders in place across most of the country, have significant restrictions on the treatment they are able to provide at this time. The majority of clinics nationwide are completing active cycles and not initiating any new cycles except for acute cases, such as fertility preservation prior to cancer therapies.

Our Patient Care Advocates are here to answer any questions you may have and provide support during this time. We understand how difficult infertility is-and how frustrating any interruptions to treatment can be. We also know that individuals going through fertility treatment are particularly resilient. Progyny can be reached at 888.597.5065.

We hope with proper safety procedures and public health management that COVID-19 will be under control soon. In the meantime, remember to follow CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Measures include washing your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, and phones; covering coughs and sneezes; and avoiding close contact by staying at least 6 feet away from people and staying home where possible.

For the essential workers on the frontlines-we offer our deepest appreciation and thanks.

Additional Progyny Resources:

The Important of Talking

Nutrition, Exercise, Self-Care: When Does It Matter for Your Fertility

Other Trusted Resources:

WHO, CDC, ASRM, Resolve

This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 16:02:01 UTC
