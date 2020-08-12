Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Project One Resources Ltd.    PJO   CA74340L1076

PROJECT ONE RESOURCES LTD.

(PJO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Project One Resources : signs a Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Two Cyber Security Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Project One Resources, 'the Company', (PJO.CSE) announces that its recently disclosed negotiations (July 07, 2020) to purchase a 100% interest in two European cyber-security firms, has now moved to a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) stage. The two cyber-security companies of interest, have been in business for 8 years and reported positive cash flow in each of those years. Each is well respected in their respective countries, and Project One management feels that they provide a robust foundation for a buy and build strategy. Over the first 6 months of 2020, which has seen Covid 19 affect the global economy, many enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation plans and adopted new cyber-security practices to accommodate employees working from home (WFH). This coupled with an era of increasing cyber-security regulation and compliance (e.g. GDPR), along with an increased threat of both bad-actors and state sponsored Cyber threats, enhances an already substantial growth outlook. The Company has retained the services of Albany Investment, (www.albanyinvestment.com), one the UK's leading cyber advisory firms. Over the following 90-day period, Albany will be assisting Project One with its due diligence of the two acquisition targets. Should the due diligence be successful and the transaction moves towards a definitive agreement, Albany will work with the Company to execute its medium to longer term plans which will include raising equity and debt, M&A and origination. Ron Shenton the Company's CEO, said 'The proposed acquisitions, provide shareholders an opportunity to gain exposure to an exciting market on attractive terms, which is further enhanced by a strong sector outlook. This transaction would add €30m of revenue ($45m Cdn) and €2m, ($3m Cdn) in EBITA to the Company's bottom line (2019). Having a strong base that can grow organically, allows us to explore further acquisitions in this sector, adopting our buy and build strategy.' 'Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by the Company's stockholders and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated', he further states' For further information, investors and shareholders are invited to visit the Company's website at http://www.p1r.ca . ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 'Ronald Shenton' Ronald Shenton, President and Chief Executive Officer Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Project One Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 16:17:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROJECT ONE RESOURCES LTD.
12:18pPROJECT ONE RESOURCES : signs a Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Two Cyber Security Co..
PU
08/04PROJECT ONE RESOURCES : Closes An Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
2019Project One Resources First Work Program at Aura Identifies a Second Target A..
NE
2019Project One Resources Begins Mobilization for Fieldwork
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,18 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2019 0,15 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,09 M 6,08 M 6,11 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart PROJECT ONE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Project One Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Shenton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jonathan W. George Independent Director
Jordan Lipton Independent Director
Charles Clark Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROJECT ONE RESOURCES LTD.227.78%6
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-2.57%19 091
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED36.92%7 507
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED10.42%7 082
ALROSA-17.40%6 879
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.38.85%6 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group