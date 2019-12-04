Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prologis, Inc.    PLD

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Prologis : Expands China Development Venture, Forms New China Open End Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:04pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Prologis Inc. (PLD) said Wednesday it was expanding its Prologis China Logistics Venture 3, and formed a new fund.

Prologis and HIP China Logistics Investments Ltd. have committed an additional $882 million of equity value to the Prologis China Logistics Venture 3 development venture, which, with leverage, will allow it to develop $3.5 billion of warehouses in China, Prologis said.

The company also said it formed the $1.7 billion open-ended Prologis China Core Logistics Fund LP. The new fund, which has raised $445 million, will invest in operating logistics properties in China. The new fund will also acquire the existing portfolio of assets from Prologis China Logistics Venture 1.

"China represents the largest consumption opportunity in the world, with a sophisticated and rapidly-growing e-commerce market," said Prologis Chief Investment Officer Eugene F. Reilly. "Our strategy in China is to invest in the highest-quality logistics assets located in the most important consumption markets in the country."

As of Sept. 30, Prologis had $111 billion of assets under management.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROLOGIS, INC.
06:16pPROLOGIS : Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due 2020
PR
06:04pPROLOGIS : Expands China Development Venture, Forms New China Open End Fund
DJ
04:16pPROLOGIS : Expands China Development Venture to US$3.5 Billion and Announces the..
PR
11/22PROLOGIS, INC. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Ben..
AQ
11/06E-Commerce Spurs Run on Supply Space -- WSJ
DJ
11/05Blackstone and Prologis Battle for Fast-Shipping Leadership
DJ
11/04PROLOGIS : to Host Investor Forum in New York City November 5
PR
10/31WeissLaw LLP Investigates Liberty Property Trust
PR
10/28Industrials Up On Hopes Of Trade-Negotiations Progress, Rate Cut -- Industria..
DJ
10/28Tiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 838 M
EBIT 2019 1 157 M
Net income 2019 1 428 M
Debt 2019 11 754 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 42,6x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,1x
Capitalization 57 552 M
Chart PROLOGIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prologis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 93,67  $
Last Close Price 91,10  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Thomas S. Olinger Chief Financial Officer
Irving F. Lyons Lead Independent Director
George L. Fotiades Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.54.51%57 318
GOODMAN GROUP35.37%17 995
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION33.75%12 769
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST46.08%7 155
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.25.85%6 332
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.46.40%5 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group