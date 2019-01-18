Log in
Nyse  >  Prologis Inc    PLD

PROLOGIS INC (PLD)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
64.64 USD   +0.92%
2018PROLOGIS : Reports Upbeat Sales, but Lower Profit -- Earnings Review
DJ
2018PROLOGIS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018PROLOGIS INC : half-yearly earnings release
Prologis : Ivanhoe Cambridge and Prologis Form $880 Million Joint Venture in Brazil

01/18/2019 | 04:53pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Real estate companies Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Ivanhoe Cambridge on Friday announced the formation of a joint venture to develop and operate logistics real estate in Brazil.

The $880 million JV acquired an initial portfolio of assets of about 6.9 million square feet of operating properties and 371 acres of land from Prologis.

The JV plans to operate in Rio de Janiero and Sao Paulo, the companies said.

Ivanhoe Cambridge develops and invests in real estate properties, projects and companies around the world.

Prologis is a logistics real estate firm focusing on high-barrier, high-growth markets.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 437 M
EBIT 2018 949 M
Net income 2018 1 355 M
Debt 2018 9 573 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 29,31
P/E ratio 2019 43,28
EV / Sales 2018 20,5x
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
Capitalization 40 321 M
Chart PROLOGIS INC
Duration : Period :
Prologis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 70,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas S. Olinger Chief Financial Officer
Irving F. Lyons Lead Independent Director
George L. Fotiades Independent Director
William D. Zollars Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROLOGIS INC9.08%40 321
GOODMAN GROUP8.94%15 105
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION8.84%10 101
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST9.95%4 152
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.7.80%3 929
GLP J-REIT0.09%3 864
