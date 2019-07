By Josh Beckerman



Prologis has agreed to buy the wholly owned real estate assets of Industrial Property Trust Inc. (IDDP) for about $3.99 billion, including debt.

The transaction includes about 37.5 million square feet of industrial holdings across 236 properties. Prologis expects the deal to add about 5 cents to 6.1 cents to annual core funds from operations.

IPT is part of Black Creek Group.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com