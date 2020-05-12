Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.    PMN   CA74346M1095

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(PMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProMIS Neurosciences identifies multiple novel targets on SARS CoV-2 for development of a highly accurate COVID-19 antibody test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:31am EDT

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a company with unique, core technology to predict novel targets on the molecular surface of complex proteins, has advanced its program to develop a high-throughput, highly accurate test for detection of antibodies to SARS CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.  ProMIS has identified 18 potential antibody targets unique to the spike protein halo of SARS CoV-2. These targets, called conformational peptide antigens, will be synthesized by a specialized contract laboratory organization over the coming weeks for subsequent testing and validation in the serology lab of Dr. Hans Frykman at the University of British Columbia. This antibody test could become commercially available in the near term.

As states, provinces and territories reopen amidst ongoing pandemic-related challenges, an accurate antibody test measuring levels of immunity to COVID-19 remains an essential but unmet need. Experts agree that an antibody test for COVID-19 must be selective (specific) for only SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for the pandemic. However, test accuracy continues to be a problem due to cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses, including four viruses that cause the common cold. Dr. Hans Frykman, a globally recognized neuro-immunologist and his team, will evaluate serology test performance in a high throughput assay with each of the 18 peptide antigens in order to validate and select the best among them, aiming to achieve 100% sensitivity and 99.9% specificity for the virus causing COVID-19.

“As antibody tests for COVID-19 flood the market, the accuracy of these tests has emerged as a seemingly insurmountable barrier to resuming our lives with confidence,” said Dr. Elliot Goldstein, president and CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Developing an accurate antibody test selective for a single virus amongst a larger family of similar viruses is very challenging using today’s tools. A highly accurate test for COVID-19 requires the ability to identify unique target protein structures, our main area of expertise by virtue of our work with the misfolded proteins that drive neurodegenerative diseases. We expect development of a highly accurate test and anticipate commercial availability shortly thereafter.”

About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company whose unique core technology is the ability to rationally predict the site and shape (conformation) of novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of proteins. In the infectious disease setting, these disease-specific epitopes represent peptide antigens that can be used as an essential component to create accurate and sensitive serological assays to detect the presence of antibodies that arise in response to a specific infection, such as COVID-19. These peptide antigens can also be used to create potential therapeutic antibodies to treat active infection, as well as serve as the basis for development of vaccines. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

To learn more about COVID-19 antibody testing listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shanti Skiffington
shanti.skiffington@gmail.com 
Tel. 617 921-0808

For Investor Relations please contact:
Alpine Equity Advisors
Nicholas Rigopulos, President
nick@alpineequityadv.com 
Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
06:31aProMIS Neurosciences identifies multiple novel targets on SARS CoV-2 for deve..
GL
05/06ProMIS Neurosciences develops novel antagonists for RACK1, a protein involved..
GL
04/30ProMIS Neurosciences creates novel intrabodies for ALS, frontotemporal dement..
GL
04/22PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : commends Biogen for clarifying aducanumab regulatory fili..
AQ
04/15ProMIS Neurosciences announces collaboration to develop serological test to a..
GL
04/10PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : Journal of the American Academy of Neurology Publishes Pr..
AQ
04/09PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : Journal of the American Academy of Neurology Publishes Pr..
AQ
04/09Journal of the American Academy of Neurology Publishes ProMIS Neurosciences' ..
GL
04/07ProMIS Neurosciences to Present Data and Moderate Session at AAIC 2020
GL
03/24PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : Announces approval for warrant repricing
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -11,3 M
Net income 2020 -11,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,26x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 43,4 M
Chart PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,25  $
Last Close Price 0,11  $
Spread / Highest target 3 322%
Spread / Average Target 1 933%
Spread / Lowest Target 543%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elliot Goldstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene Williams Executive Chairman
Daniel E. Geffken Chief Financial Officer
Neil R. Cashman Director & Chief Scientific Officer
James Kupiec Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.-8.82%31
GILEAD SCIENCES24.35%101 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.29%73 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.90%63 933
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.15%23 880
GENMAB A/S27.57%17 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group