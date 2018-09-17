Log in
ProMIS Neurosciences : to Present at Extraordinary Futures Investment Conference

09/17/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Extraordinary Futures Investment Conference, sponsored by Cambridge House. The conference is being held on September 19-20, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East in Vancouver, British Columbia.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (CNW Group/ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.)

Elliot Goldstein, President & CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences will provide a corporate overview in the Workshop 1 room on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at 12:50 p.m. PT, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.  ProMIS will also be hosting a booth at the conference.

If you are an investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation please visit https://cambridgehouse.com/register/74 to register for the conference.

About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates- to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD.  ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For more information please visit us at:  www.promisneurosciences.com

Follow us on Twitter 
Like us on LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promis-neurosciences-to-present-at-extraordinary-futures-investment-conference-300713251.html

SOURCE ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
