Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Promotora de Informaciones S.A.    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A. (PRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Promotora de Informaciones S A : Miguel Jiménez is named Editor-in-Chief of Cinco Días

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

Miguel Jiménez Cabeza has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of Cinco Días. He'll now be at the helm of Spain's veteran business and finance daily while also staying on as a deputy editor of EL PAÍS overseeing the ​​Economy and Labor section, where he has worked since last June. Miguel Jiménez will also lead the development of all business content provided by Prisa's news arm, PRISA Noticias. This is a major project with both a global and up-close perspective on the economy, offering key news and coverage on business and finance to both companies and investors, as well as all the latest trends from the new, digital economy. It's just the latest venture from the EL PAÍS ECONOMÍA project, the largest business and finance news platform in Spanish, which includes the Economy and Labor section, the Negocios business supplement, Cinco Días newspaper and Retina, the go-to site for news on digital transformation. Jiménez takes over from Ricardo de Querol, who'd held the position since March 2016 and who will now be taking a key post at EL PAÍS.

Miguel Jiménez(Madrid, 1968) holds a degree in Law and Economic and Business Sciences from the Pontificia de Comillas University (ICADE E-3) and in Political Science from the UNED. He has a Master's in Journalism from the UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism, and he has also completed the Management Development Program at IESE and a course on digital transformation at ESADE and the Singularity University in Silicon Valley. He began his career as a journalist on the International section of EL PAÍS, covering the Assembly of the IMF and the World Bank in Madrid, and at the magazine Dinero. In 1996, he joined Cinco Días as a writer, where he was head of the Markets section, and was then appointed chief writer on the Weekend edition and on the Companies section, and later deputy editor, until he subsequently joined EL PAÍS in 2006 as chief writer for the Economy section and the Business supplement Negocios. In 2014 he was appointed general editor of Economic news and, in 2015, deputy News Editor of EL PAÍS.

As a business journalist at Cinco Días, Miguel Jiménez covered the wave of privatizations and stock market flotations in Spain, as well as the modernization of the stock market, the growth and explosion of the tech bubble and the expansion and internationalization of Spanish companies. While working on the Economy section at EL PAÍS and its Business supplement, he coordinated coverage of the recession in the wake of the fall of Lehman Brothers 10 years ago, and its consequences, including the Euro crisis, the European bailouts and the crisis that shook the Spanish financial system. He has interviewed the key players overseeing Spanish economic policy throughout that period, such as Pedro Solbes, Elena Salgado, Luis de Guindos, Cristóbal Montoro and Nadia Calviño, as well as major business figures such as Carlos Slim, Bill Gates and Joe Kaeser. He has regularly covered annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Jiménez was also part of the EL PAÍS team that participated in the analysis and publication of the 250,000 State Department classified documents leaked by Wikileaks in 2010 and the Bárcenas papers in 2012.

Ricardo de Querol Alcaraz(Madrid, 1968) has a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid. He began his career in 1988 on the Madrid section of the newspaper Ya. A year later he joined Diario 16, where he worked as a writer on the sections Cierre, International and Economy, and later as section head of Economy and National news. In 1997 and 1998, he was Chief Editor of the newspaper Tribuna de Salamanca. He returned to Diario 16 as chief writer, where he was in charge of Cierre, Economy and Supplements, before being appointed editor-in-chief.

In January 2002, he was named head of the automotive news section Motor at Cinco Días, where he subsequently served as chief writer for the Weekend edition and on the Cinco Sentidos supplement, until in 2005 he was appointed deputy editor.

In 2006, he joined EL PAÍS as chief writer on the automotive news section Motor as well as special supplements. From 2007 to 2013 he was in charge, as chief writer, of the Society section. Between February 2013 and May 2014, he was chief writer of Mesa Digital, overseeing the newspaper's website. From then until March 2016, he was head of the cultural supplement Babelia, where he revamped content and launched the digital edition. At EL PAÍS he has also been a columnist, television critic and coordinator of the Mujeres blog.

Under his tenure at Cinco Días he has overseen a redesign and revitalization of content in both print and digital editions, within the framework of the EL PAÍS ECONOMÍA project, which got underway in April 2017. Since then, he has also been responsible for EL PAÍS Retina, a new news and information outlet focused on trends, innovation and talent for the digital age.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 16:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES
06:19pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Miguel Jiménez is named Editor-in-Chief of Cinc..
PU
07/24PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : PRISA’s EBITDA up 13.5% in comparable ter..
PU
07/10PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Antonio Hernández-Rodicio is named Events Manag..
PU
06/28PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Álex Grijelmo is named new director of the UAM-..
PU
06/18PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : PRISA terminates deal with Altice for the sale ..
PU
06/08PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Soledad Gallego-Díaz is appointed editor-in-chi..
PU
05/29ALTICE : refuses to propose new remedies in Media Capital deal
RE
05/29Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal
RE
05/09PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : EL PAÍS hands out Ortega y Gasset Awards
PU
04/27PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Juan Luis Cebrián leaves the presidency of EL P..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/27PROMOTORA DE INFORMA NEW 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 229 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 23,0 M
Debt 2018 831 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 57,57
P/E ratio 2019 20,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Promotora de Informaciones S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Mirat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Polanco Moreno Executive Chairman
Guillermo de Juanes Montmeterme Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Martínez Albacete Director
Roberto Lázaro Alcántara Rojas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A.47.09%1 321
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING&MEDIA CO LTD-36.21%2 108
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD-3.17%1 253
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD-35.37%487
D&C MEDIA CO LTD--.--%188
YEARIMDANG PUBLISHING CO LTD--.--%153
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.