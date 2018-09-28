Log in
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A. (PRS)

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A. (PRS)
Promotora de Informaciones S A : PRISA obtains its credit rating from S&P and Fitch

09/28/2018 | 08:07pm CEST

After the capital increase and the agreement reached with the bank creditors to refinance its debt, PRISA goes one step further in its financing transparency by obtaining the credit rating of the Group from two internationally recognized agencies. Such agencies assign a rating of 'B' with a stable outlook (Fitch) and 'B-' with a stable Outlook (S&P), ratings that are in line with the ones obtained by other companies in the same industry.

These ratings are an acknowledgment of the significant improvement in the Group's financial situation, as well as the strength of its business. In addition, they increase PRISA's financial transparency in the capital markets.

In their reports, said agencies highlight (i) the leading position of PRISA both in the educational business of K-12 and the media business, in Spain and Latin America; (ii) the notable reduction of its indebtedness throughout the year 2018, and (iii) the commitment of the management team to continue with the deleveraging policy announced publicly in the last presentation of the Group's results.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:06:08 UTC
