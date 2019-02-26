Proofpoint Essentials Enhanced with New Advanced Threat Insight and Management Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced an enhanced version of Proofpoint Essentials which includes additional advanced threat insights and a new management dashboard to safeguard small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from targeted cyberthreats globally. This update follows numerous independent third-party recognitions including SE Labs’ AAA rating and top protection accuracy score in a December 2018 Email Security Services Protection Report and consecutive SC Awards Europe for Best SME Security Solution in 2017 and 2018.



“Proofpoint Essentials already provides tens of thousands of SMEs, in over 100 countries, best-in-class defense against advanced attacks through its targeted attack protection, impostor classification, and threat insight dashboard,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president and general manager of Email Security for Proofpoint. “With today’s release, customers will gain additional insights into the threats their organizations face and better visibility into their targeted users. This capability is all delivered through an enterprise-class solution with a simple to use interface that is optimized for SMEs.”

Email remains the primary attack vector for cybercriminals and most email threats targeting SMEs use social engineering techniques that rely on human interaction rather than system vulnerabilities. In fact, Proofpoint found that SMEs receive an average of 129 targeted email attacks per month and nearly half of those are phishing attacks that contain malicious URLs or links pointing to credential phishing sites, and the rest contain malicious attachments.

As a result, SMEs need an enterprise-class security solution that provides comprehensive protection against these types of attacks. Powered by the same global threat intelligence and compliance platform that is trusted by more than 50 percent of the Fortune 1000, Proofpoint Essentials operates in the cloud and stops malware-based threats, such as malicious attachments or links, and malware-free threats, including email fraud and credential phishing. Its latest enhancements include:

Advanced Threat Insight: a new seamless threat interface provides Proofpoint Essentials administrators with insight into specific threat types targeting their organization, and attack frequency, to help inform teams and ensure swift security actions.



Upgraded Management Dashboard: Proofpoint Essentials now features a redesigned management experience, making it even easier to quickly and easily execute security administrative actions.

Proofpoint Essentials is available in four packages – beginner, business, advanced, and professional – to enable organizations to cost-effectively protect their people and meet regulatory requirements. For more information about Proofpoint Essentials, please visit www.proofpoint.com/essentials .

