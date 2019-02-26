Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Proofpoint Inc    PFPT

PROOFPOINT INC

(PFPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Proofpoint Essentials Enhanced with New Advanced Threat Insight and Management Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:07am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced an enhanced version of Proofpoint Essentials which includes  additional advanced threat insights and a new management dashboard to safeguard small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from targeted cyberthreats globally. This update follows numerous independent third-party recognitions including SE Labs’ AAA rating and top protection accuracy score in a December 2018 Email Security Services Protection Report and consecutive SC Awards Europe for Best SME Security Solution in 2017 and 2018.

“Proofpoint Essentials already provides tens of thousands of SMEs, in over 100 countries, best-in-class defense against advanced attacks through its targeted attack protection, impostor classification, and threat insight dashboard,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president and general manager of Email Security for Proofpoint. “With today’s release, customers will gain additional insights into the threats their organizations face and better visibility into their targeted users. This capability is all delivered through an enterprise-class solution with a simple to use interface that is optimized for SMEs.” 

Email remains the primary attack vector for cybercriminals and most email threats targeting SMEs use social engineering techniques that rely on human interaction rather than system vulnerabilities. In fact, Proofpoint found that SMEs receive an average of 129 targeted email attacks per month and nearly half of those are phishing attacks that contain malicious URLs or links pointing to credential phishing sites, and the rest contain malicious attachments.

As a result, SMEs need an enterprise-class security solution that provides comprehensive protection against these types of attacks. Powered by the same global threat intelligence and compliance platform that is trusted by more than 50 percent of the Fortune 1000, Proofpoint Essentials operates in the cloud and stops malware-based threats, such as malicious attachments or links, and malware-free threats, including email fraud and credential phishing. Its latest enhancements include:

  • Advanced Threat Insight: a new seamless threat interface provides Proofpoint Essentials administrators with insight into specific threat types targeting their organization, and attack frequency, to help inform teams and ensure swift security actions.
     
  • Upgraded Management Dashboard: Proofpoint Essentials now features a redesigned management experience, making it even easier to quickly and easily execute security administrative actions.

Proofpoint Essentials is available in four packages – beginner, business, advanced, and professional – to enable organizations to cost-effectively protect their people and meet regulatory requirements. For more information about Proofpoint Essentials, please visit www.proofpoint.com/essentials.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. No one protects people, the data they create, and the digital channels they use more effectively than Proofpoint. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter LinkedIn | Facebook YouTube | Google+

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com

Proofpoint-logo-K.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROOFPOINT INC
08:07aProofpoint Essentials Enhanced with New Advanced Threat Insight and Managemen..
GL
02/21PROOFPOINT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/20PROOFPOINT INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
02/14PROOFPOINT : Trusted Data Solutions Adds Proofpoint to TrustedPartner Program to..
AQ
02/123 CYBERSECURITY STOCKS TO WATCH IN 2 : Cyberfort Software, Inc. (CYBF), Proofpoi..
AQ
02/12PROOFPOINT : Huge increase in business-targeted email fraud
AQ
02/05Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/31PROOFPOINT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31PROOFPOINT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/31Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 873 M
EBIT 2019 99,0 M
Net income 2019 -128 M
Finance 2019 332 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Capitalization 6 631 M
Chart PROOFPOINT INC
Duration : Period :
Proofpoint Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROOFPOINT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Leigh Steele Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Auvil Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marcel DePaolis Chief Technical Officer
Jon D. Feiber Independent Director
Kevin R. Harvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROOFPOINT INC42.91%6 631
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.69%126 740
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.87%104 823
ACCENTURE14.65%103 056
VMWARE, INC.27.00%71 383
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.30%66 429
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.