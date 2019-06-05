Log in
PROOFPOINT INC

PROOFPOINT INC

(PFPT)
Proofpoint Named a Leader in Enterprise Email Security

06/05/2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been named a leader in enterprise email security in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise email security market and evaluates vendors based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

In the Forrester Wave report, which evaluated today’s leading enterprise email security solutions, it was noted that “customers praised Proofpoint for its technology leadership, overall performance, and [data loss prevention] (DLP) capabilities.” Proofpoint received the highest rating in the current offering category, which measures criteria including email filtering, threat intelligence, cloud integration, incident response, and support and customer success.

“Threat actors are relentlessly targeting individuals through the email vector and the sophistication of these attacks is rapidly evolving,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Proofpoint’s continued leadership in the enterprise email security market is driven by our commitment to developing innovative solutions that defend against these pervasive threats. We believe that our ranking as a leader in enterprise email security validates our holistic people-centric security approach that integrates email security with cloud security, data security, and security awareness training.”

Email remains the preferred attack vector for cybercriminal activity, from low-level cybercriminals to nation states. More than 99 percent of targeted attacks rely on the user to activate them, whether that involves clicking on a macro, typing a password into a phishing site, or simply sending data to a business email compromise (BEC) actor. With accurate malware detection and blocking, coupled with credential phishing and email fraud protection, Proofpoint email security enables administrators to quickly respond to security incidents. The solution reduces potential information loss and financial consequences due to infection and compromise.

Rather than target high profile executives, cybercriminals have shifted their focus to identifying who within a given company has access to the information they want, and they are laser-focused on targeting those individuals directly. Proofpoint provides unique visibility into an organization’s most targeted employees through an integrated threat dashboard that spans across malware, phishing, and email fraud. Armed with this granular data, security teams can better understand and respond to incoming threats and the campaigns and threat actors that are attempting to steal data.

To read Forrester Research, Inc.'s complete analysis of the enterprise email security market, compliments of Proofpoint, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/forrester-wave-report-enterprise-email-security. To learn more about Proofpoint Email Protection, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-protection.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter LinkedIn | Facebook YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
