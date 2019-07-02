Log in
Proofpoint to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/02/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the close of the market on July 25, 2019.

Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 25, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (800) 263-0877 for the U.S. or Canada and (323) 794-2094 for international callers with conference ID #4345370. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on July 25, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 8, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #4345370. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web.  More information is available at www.proofpoint.com

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
408-517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com

Investor Contact:
Jason Starr                                                                       
Proofpoint, Inc.                                                                             
408-585-4351                                                               
jstarr@proofpoint.com                                                        

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
