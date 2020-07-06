Log in
PROOFPOINT, INC.

PROOFPOINT, INC.

(PFPT)
Proofpoint to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/06/2020 | 08:06am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the close of the market on July 30, 2020.

Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 30, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (800) 458-4121 for the U.S. or Canada and (929) 477-0324 for international callers with conference ID #698797. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on July 30, 2020, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 13, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #698797. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
408-517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com

Investor Contact:
Jason Starr  
Proofpoint, Inc. 
408-585-4351
jstarr@proofpoint.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
