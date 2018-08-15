Log in
PROPEL MEDIA INC
Propel Media Reports Record  Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million for the Second Quarter of 2018 and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million for the First Half of 2018

08/15/2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 % for first six months of 2018 vs. 2017
  • Gross margin increased to 78% for the second quarter
  • Strengthened balance sheet with new $57 million term and revolver facility
  • DeepIntent, the Company’s artificial intelligence platform, continued its strong growth trajectory

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel Media, Inc. (OTCPink:PROM), a performance focused digital media and advertising company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.8 million, bringing the total for the first six months of 2018 to a record $19.0 million from $17.1 million in the same period a year ago. The improvement occurred despite revenues in the first half of 2018 improving only 2.6% to $41.2 million from $40.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Marv Tseu, Chief Executive Officer of Propel Media, commented: “The Company’s performance in the second quarter and first half of the year was outstanding.  During the quarter, we focused on optimizing performance on our traditional direct response advertisers, and those efforts contributed to our  improved Adjusted EBITDA on slightly lower revenues. As a result, we did not have to acquire as many new users to support our owned-and-operated network, thereby allowing us to grow gross margins significantly.  Additionally, DeepIntent, our artificial intelligence and audience insights platform, is continuing to gain traction in the marketplace and showed meaningful month-over-month gains in the second quarter.”

Performance Highlights for the Second Quarter 2018:

  • Revenue was $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2017
  • Gross margin increased by 13% to 75% in the second quarter of 2018 from 65% in the second quarter of 2017
  • Operating income was $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2017
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2017
  • Strengthened balance sheet with new $57 million, five-year credit facility, and eliminated $41.7 million in debt and other merger  obligations since January 2015.

Mr. Tseu went on to say, “Yesterday, we announced our intention to deregister our common stock and suspend our reporting obligations with the SEC.  We believe that there is great opportunity through DeepIntent and other diversification efforts to build shareholder value. We believe that being able to focus intently on these initiatives without the associated burdens of being an SEC reporting company will help us to maximize shareholder value in the future.”

Further details regarding the results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018  are included  in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2018.

About Propel Media
Propel Media connects digital marketers with unique audiences through intent-based technology that delivers superior performance with measurable results. We “Do Digital Differently” with a distinctive approach to digital powered by proprietary contextualization technology and a unique supply of ad inventory. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Propel Media is distinguished by its ability to deliver consistent results and its commitment to providing the highest level of client services to its partners. 

For more information visit: www.propelmedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact.  Forward-looking statements herein include those statements regarding Propel Media’s capital structure, ability to execute its operating plan, anticipated financial flexibility and future financial performance and any other statements that are not statements of historical fact. These statements may be identified, without limitation, by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “expects,” “will” or comparable terms or the negative thereof. Such statements are based on management’s current estimates, assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, and currently available competitive, financial, and economic data as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Propel Media and not all of which are known to Propel Media, including, without limitation, Propel Media’s ability to realize anticipated cost savings from its deregistration, the ability to timely and effectively implement its deregistration plans, adverse effects on share price and liquidity following Propel Media’s deregistration, as well as more general business and financial risks such as those risk factors described from time to time in Propel Media’s reports filed with the SEC. Among the business and financial factors that could cause Propel Media’s actual results to differ materially are: loss of key advertising customers; inability to acquire new advertising customers; limitations on its ability to acquire new users profitably or at all, including, but not limited to, due to changing policies of Google, Facebook or another larger industry participant; inability to protect its intellectual property; inability to comply with the covenants in its credit facility; inability to obtain necessary financing or enter into equity arrangements with existing or new institutional shareholders; inability to execute its acquisition strategy; inability to effectively manage its growth; failure to effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses; competition; loss of key personnel; increases in costs of operations; continued compliance with government regulations; and general economic conditions. Further, investors should keep in mind that Propel Media’s financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Propel Media is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, which is based upon the adjusted EBITDA which we report to our lenders, is a key measurement monitored by management, and is determined by taking net (loss) income (the nearest GAAP measure) and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, stock based compensation, bank fees, losses from extraordinary, unusual or nonrecurring items, noncash items, merger and other onetime expenses and severance. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  As of 
  June 30,   December 31, 
  2018   2017 
Assets (unaudited)  
Current assets   
Cash$  3,425,000  $  5,081,000 
Accounts receivable, net   6,841,000     9,502,000 
Prepaid expenses & other current assets   1,100,000     1,157,000 
Total current assets   11,366,000     15,740,000 
    
Property and equipment, net    3,931,000     3,315,000 
Intangible assets   1,069,000     1,201,000 
Goodwill   6,028,000     6,028,000 
Deferred tax assets, net   17,547,000     18,932,000 
Other assets   286,000     137,000 
Total assets$  40,227,000  $  45,353,000 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$  3,050,000  $  4,419,000 
Accrued expenses   2,710,000     4,252,000 
Advertiser deposits   1,157,000     2,137,000 
Current portion of long-term debt   4,664,000     6,181,000 
Revolving credit facility   7,000,000     - 
Total current liabilities   18,581,000     16,989,000 
    
Long-term debt, less current portion, net   44,014,000     60,725,000 
Obligations to transferors   4,868,000     15,203,000 
Total liabilities   67,463,000     92,917,000 
    
Stockholders' Deficit   
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares,   -     - 
no shares issued or outstanding   
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares,   
issued and outstanding 250,010,162   
at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017   25,000     25,000 
Additional paid-in capital   8,346,000     3,717,000 
Accumulated deficit   (35,609,000)    (51,306,000)
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,000     -  
Total stockholders’ deficit   (27,236,000)    (47,564,000)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit$  40,227,000  $  45,353,000 
    

 

Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
        
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2018   2017   2018   2017 
        
Revenues$  20,258,000  $  21,515,000  $  41,177,000  $  40,147,000 
Cost of revenues   4,486,000     7,423,000     10,048,000     14,356,000 
Gross profit   15,772,000     14,092,000     31,129,000     25,791,000 
        
Operating expenses:       
Salaries, commissions, benefits and related expenses   4,185,000     3,334,000     8,430,000     6,419,000 
Technology, development and maintenance   1,477,000     817,000     3,054,000     1,635,000 
Marketing and promotional    71,000     12,000     160,000     29,000 
General and administrative   620,000     325,000     1,130,000     677,000 
Professional services   182,000     323,000     604,000     599,000 
Depreciation and amortization   535,000     376,000     997,000     772,000 
Impairment of software and video library   -     -     -     20,000 
        
Operating expenses   7,070,000     5,187,000     14,375,000     10,151,000 
        
Operating income   8,702,000     8,905,000     16,754,000     15,640,000 
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net   (2,174,000)    (3,612,000)    (4,997,000)    (6,522,000)
Gain from extinguishment of debt   6,861,000     -     6,861,000     - 
  Other expense   -     -     -     (1,000)
  Total other income (expenses)   4,687,000     (3,612,000)    1,864,000     (6,523,000)
        
Income before income tax expense   13,389,000     5,293,000     18,618,000     9,117,000 
Income tax expense   (1,664,000)    (1,938,000)    (2,921,000)    (3,364,000)
Net income   11,725,000     3,355,000     15,697,000     5,753,000 
        
Other comprehensive income       
Foreign exchange gain   2,000     -     2,000     - 
        
Comprehensive income$  11,727,000  $  3,355,000  $  15,699,000  $  5,753,000 
        
Net income per common share$  0.05  $  0.01  $  0.06  $  0.02 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted   250,010,162     250,010,162     250,010,162     250,010,162 
        

 

Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information 
(Unaudited) 
         
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2018   2017  2018   2017 
         
Net income$  11,725,000  $  3,355,000  $  15,697,000  $  5,753,000 
Depreciation and amortization   535,000     376,000    997,000     772,000 
Impairment charges   -     -    -     20,000 
Interest expense, net   2,174,000     3,612,000    4,997,000     6,522,000 
Stock-based compensation expense   241,000     227,000    488,000     456,000 
Taxes   1,670,000     1,940,000    2,934,000     3,368,000 
Bank fees   30,000     26,000    57,000     52,000 
Amortization of DeepIntent deferred purchase price   211,000     -    449,000     - 
Other one-time expenses   14,000     206,000    175,000     206,000 
Severance   83,000     -    83,000     - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (6,861,000)    -    (6,861,000)    - 
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)$   9,822,000   $   9,742,000  $   19,016,000   $   17,149,000  
         

 

Primary Logo


