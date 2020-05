Property Perfect : Listed companies granted deadline extension for submission of financial statements

Listed companies granted deadline extension for submission of financial statements

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission' s grant of a deadline extension for the submission of financial statements to 31 listed companies due to reasonable and appropriate grounds including the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-2019), 1 company for annual financial statements and 30 companies for Q1/ 2020 financial statements ending 31 March 2020, the SET will not post SP ( suspension) sign on the following companies' securities during such extension period submission :-

Name Due date 1) A.J. PLAST PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (AJ) 14 Aug 2020 2) ASIA HOTEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ASIA) 14 Aug 2020 3) ALLIANZ AYUDHYA CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (AYUD) 12 Jun 2020 4) BANGKOK RANCH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BR) 14 Aug 2020 5) CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO)* 29 May 2020 6) CHARN ISSARA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CI) 14 Aug 2020 7) C.I.GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CIG) 22 Jun 2020 8) CHEMEMAN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CMAN) 19 Jun 2020 9) E FOR L AIM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EFORL) 30 Jun 2020 10) FOOD AND DRINKS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (F&D) 13 Aug 2020 11) FORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (FPI) 17 Jul 2020 12) HALCYON TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (HTECH) 14 Aug 2020 13) ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ITD) 14 Aug 2020 14) MASTER AD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MACO)** 15 Jul 2020 15) MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MCOT) 15 Jun 2020 16) N.D. RUBBER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NDR) 14 Aug 2020 17) NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 14 Aug 2020 18) PROPERTY PERFECT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PF) 30 Jun 2020 19) PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PLANB) 30 Jun 2020 20) PROJECT PLANNING SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PPS) 31 Jul 2020 21) SAFARI WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SAFARI)* 14 Aug 2020 22) STRATEGIC HOSPITALITY EXTENDABLE FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD 27 May 2020 REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SHREIT) 23) SIAM STEEL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIAM) 16 Jun 2020 24) SIMAT TECHNOLOGIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIMAT) 14 Aug 2020 25) THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (THAI) 14 Aug 2020 26) TRINITY WATTHANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TNITY) 14 Aug 2020 27) THAI PLASPAC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TPAC) 31 Jul 2020 28) THAI SOLAR ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSE) 14 Aug 2020 29) TTCL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TTCL) 14 Aug 2020 30) YONG THAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (YCI)* 14 Aug 2020 31) SEAMICO SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ZMICO) 15 Jun 2020

SP signs still posted on these listed companies which are subject to possible delisting.

May 18, 2020