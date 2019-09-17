Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Propetro Holding Corp    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) and Encourages ProPetro Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:46pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Western District of Texas on behalf of all investors that purchased ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) securities between March 14, 2017 and August 8, 2019 (“the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In March 2017, the company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 25 million shares of common stock at $14.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, the company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management since the IPO.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019.

By the date this class action was filed, ProPetro stock was trading as low as $11.44 per share, a nearly 18% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) that the company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) that the company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased ProPetro securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the ProPetro lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/pump. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
09/17BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : PUMP) and Encourages ProPetro Investors t..
BU
09/17PROPETRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/17PROPETRO : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Curaleaf Holdings, I..
PR
09/17FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
09/17IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/17Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro H..
BU
09/16The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pr..
BU
09/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ProPetr..
BU
08/30PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 078 M
EBIT 2019 364 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 42,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 045 M
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Propetro Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,99  $
Last Close Price 10,41  $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 82,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Redman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer D. Armour Chairman
David W. Sledge Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Smith Chief Financial Officer
Steven L. Beal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP-15.50%1 148
SCHLUMBERGER NV5.79%54 366
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.88%19 700
BAKER HUGHES10.74%15 045
TECHNIPFMC25.23%11 502
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-11.87%9 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group