Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProPetro Holding Corp.    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ProPetro Holdings Corp. ("ProPetro"  or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased ProPetro securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering"); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pump.    

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetrol's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pump or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ProPetro you have until November 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-alert---propetro-holdings-corp-pump---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-deadline-november-15-2019-300955211.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
03:01pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT - PROPETRO HOLD : November 15, 2019
PR
12:11pFRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
11/13DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
11/13PROPETRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/13PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
11/13PROPETRO : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019
BU
11/12PROPETRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swi..
BU
11/11PROPETRO : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Cal..
BU
10/31PROPETRO : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Inves..
BU
10/31DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group