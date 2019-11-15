Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProPetro Holding Corp.    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ProPetro Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 12:11pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) for violations of securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ProPetro’s executives were improperly reimbursed for various expenses. The Company also engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions. The Company failed to maintain sufficient disclosure controls and procedures while lacking effective controls on financial reporting at the same time. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ProPetro, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
12:11pFRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
11/13DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
11/13PROPETRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/13PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
11/13PROPETRO : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019
BU
11/12PROPETRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swi..
BU
11/11PROPETRO : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Cal..
BU
10/31PROPETRO : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Inves..
BU
10/31DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
10/23PROPETRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 989 M
EBIT 2019 315 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 67,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,55x
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 777 M
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
ProPetro Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,41  $
Last Close Price 7,74  $
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Redman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip A. Gobe Executive Chairman
David W. Sledge Chief Operating Officer
Darin G. Holderness Chief Financial Officer
Spencer D. Armour Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.-37.18%777
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.91%48 052
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.51%17 846
BAKER HUGHES0.65%14 226
TECHNIPFMC0.46%8 794
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-14.05%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group