Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)

08/13/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. Among other things, the review concerned related party transactions, potential conflicts of interest, and expense reimbursements.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ProPetro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
