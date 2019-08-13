Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. Among other things, the review concerned related party transactions, potential conflicts of interest, and expense reimbursements.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

