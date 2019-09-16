Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas captioned Logan v. ProPetro Holding Corp. et al., (Case No 7:19-cv-00217), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) securities: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering (“IPO or the “Offering”); and/or b) between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

In March 2017, the Company completed its initial public offering, in which it sold 25 million shares of common stock at $14.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the Company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management since the IPO. Moreover, the Company expected to report a material weakness in its internal control over disclosure.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, ProPetro stock was trading as low as $11.44 per share, a nearly 18% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) that the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased ProPetro securities pursuant to the Registration Statement and/or during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

